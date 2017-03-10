Fanatics! More New Crystal Fairy, Plus Damaged Bug and Some Sanitized Ruts

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #415

03-12–17

Fanatic! Another week and another great show! I am just back from a week in Mexico City where I checked out Iggy Pop, the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of Rock & Roll, play three nights. It was a great time. Teresa and Omar from Crystal Fairy were there for the second night. As you can see below, we start the show with a track from their excellent new album.

I listened to Rain’s La Vache Qui Rit album a few days ago for the first time since last August. That’s a seasonal one for me; after August 31, it goes out of rotation until spring. I thought it would be good to put a track from it into the mix. It’s frustrating that the record is so scarce and expensive when you do see one. There are a few on Discogs but they are a lot. If you ever see this one, or any other record on the Peterbilt label at an affordable price, you might want to check it out.

The Tony Conrad documentary Completely in the Present will show on the 16th at the Theater at the Ace Hotel. Conrad was a fascinating musician and thinker. I strongly recommend this doc to you. Here is information.

Did you notice the new Damaged Bug track in hour 1? That’s from a new split single on Famous Class. The flip side is Black Pus. Unsurprisingly, both songs are great. I think the color edition is gone but the black vinyl pressing is still available. Here is the Famous Class address for more information. It’s a good idea to get on the mailing list and get a heads-up when these limited records hit.

Thanks for Engineer X, we have a sanitized version of "H Eyes" to start our second hour. It is restrictive, the language issues on radio, but rules are rules. It is without a doubt, a great gathering of tunes that I hope you dig. Don’t you feel lucky that you like music? It’s not hard to find and always faithful. It’s one of the best deals humans get.

I hope you dig the show and listen to it at least twice.

Listen with intensity and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. Crystal Fairy - Necklace of Divorce / Crystal Fairy

02. The Birthday Party - Guilt Parade / The Birthday Party

03. The MC5 - Call Me Animal / Back In The USA

04. The Mae Shi - Spoils Of Victory / Heartbeeps

05. Le Forte Four - Aye Ma Ma (I'm Amok) / Bikini Tennis Shoes

06. Rain - Snakeout / La Vache Qui Rit

07. Tony Conrad w/ Faust - The Death Of The Composer Was In 1962 / Tony Conrad w/ Faust

08. The Lost Sounds - I Sit I Watch I Wait / Lost Sounds

09. Dad Jokes - Party Goblin 2 / Hopeless Vacation

10. The Rangoons - C.B.T. Asylum / single

11. Robert Petway - Boogie Woogie Woman / Mississippi Blues Vol. 3

12. Damaged Bug - Rubber Lips / split single with Black Pus

13. Death from Above 1979 - Blood On Our Hands / You’re a Woman, I’m a Machine

14. PJ Harvey - Losing Ground / Peel Sessions

15. Ty Segall - Warm Hands (Freedom Returned) / S/T

Hour 2

01. The Ruts - H-Eyes / single

02. The Bad Brains - I Against I / I Against I

03. Soccer Team - Nose To Chin / Real Lessons in Cynicism

04. Wire - The 15th / 154

05. Jah Stitch - Real Born African / Original Ragga Muffin (1975 -77)

06. Dinosaur Jr - Over It / Farm

07. The Heartbreakers - Let Go (original mix) / L.A.M.F. Definitive Edition

08. UK Subs – Victim / single

09. The Saints - (I'm) Stranded / (I’m) Stranded

10. Caetano Veloso – Jóia / Jóia

11. The Monks – Cuckoo / Black Monk Time

12. Ex Hex - Waste Your Time / Rips

13. Black Tambourine - By Tomorrow / Complete Recordings

14. The Fall - I'm Going to Spain / The Infotainment Scan

15. Empire - New Emotion / Expensive Sound

16. Jimi Hendrix - 3rd Stone From The Sun / Are You Experienced (mono)

