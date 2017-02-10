Fanatics! Meatbodies, Ty Segall, Zig Zags — You Know This Show Is Gonna Be Good

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #411

02-12–17

Fanatic! Another week, another great show. We have more from the new Meatbodies album as well as more new Ty Segall. Also, new music from our sonic allies Zig Zags starts off our second hour.

Here is the information that I did not have at hand to tell you more about track three when we were recording our first hour. I thought I had the CD right next to me but I was wrong. If you want to know more about the Community 4 CD, here you go.

There are two new releases on Castle Face. I bought them but have not heard them yet. When they arrive, I will put them into the show as soon as I can.

I just got a download of the new Spectres album from the band and will get a new track into next week’s show. That’s a cool band.

Remember that records don’t play themselves, so listen often and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. Funkadelic - Super Stupid / Maggot Brain

02. Soccer Team - World Series Apathy / 3 Song 7”

03. Ewah & The Vision Of Paradise - Walk The Night / Community 4

04. Motörhead(We Are) The Road Crew / All the Aces

05. Meatbodies - Haunted History / Alice

06. Ty Segall - Thank You Mr. K / S/T

07. Ata Ebtakar aka Sote - Pictures Of A Whisper / Persian Electronic Music

08. Ausmuteants – Stuck / Band of the Future

09. Public Enemy - Prophets of Rage / It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back

10. Black Sabbath – Paranoid / Paranoid 2:52

11. The Pagans - Dead End America / Shit Street

12. Bad Brains - Pay to Cum / Black Dots

13. Dillinger - King of the Road / Bionic Dread

14. Red Cross - Annette's Got the Hits / Annette’s Got the Hits

15. Wurm - I'm Dead / single

16. The Stains - Sick and Crazy / Chunks

17. JJ Starr - Roll Call (w/ Lady T) / tape

Hour 2

01. Zig Zags - Riddle Of Steel / single

02. Martin Rev - Black Ice / To Live

03. Wolf Eyes - Laughing Tides / Undertow

04. Transelement - Marlyborne Rusk / Nouvelle Vague “Pocket Raindrops” Vol. 1

05. The Jesus & Mary Chain - Happy When It Rains / 21 Singles

06. Del Shannon - Move It On Over / Teenage Shutdown Vol. 01

07. The Damned - Teenage Dream / Tales From the Damned

08. Tim Presley – Clue / The Wink

09. Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band - I'm Bored / Gorilla

10. Charlie Hilton – Palana / Palana

11. Guerilla Toss - Multibeast TV / Eraser Stargazer

12. Clash - Brand New Cadillac / London Calling

13. Generation X - Shakin' All Over / single

14. The Ramones - I Don't Wanna Go Down To The Basement / Ramones

15. Sugar Pie DeSanto - In The Basement, Part One / Down In The Basement

16. The Rezillos - Flying Saucer Attack / Can't Stand the Rezillos

17. The Buzzcocks - Whatever Happened To...? / Singles Going Steady

18. Thee Oh Sees – Contraption / Live in San Francisco

