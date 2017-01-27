Fanatics! Lots of New Music on This Show, From Damaged Bug, Wolf Eyes and More

Heidi May

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #409

01-29–17

Fanatic! We have one great show for you. Straight out of the gate, there is a new track by Damaged Bug, aka John Dwyer of Thee Oh Sees. We got the green light from the label to play you this one track from the new album Bunker Funk. I am not sure when the album comes out but it’s great all the way through and of course, when we get the go ahead, we will play you all the other tracks on the album.

New Wolf Eyes as well, sounds great. I got an email from my old pal Barry Adamson of Magazine, the Bad Seeds, etc. He sent me this track "Sweet Misery," that I thought was really cool, so we put that in the mix. I don’t know if you have had the chance to check out the new, well, kinda new Ex-Cult album Negative Growth. It’s really great. I am not sure if we have played any tracks from it before. Well, we definitely are tonight. New Ty Segall as well. His new album is on Drag City. Yet another track from Charles Moothart’s (CFM) new 7” on In the Red as well. It’s a great record. I think Mr. Larry Hardy over at ITR said there will be a new CFM album out this year. Of course, we will be getting into that one as soon as we get the all-clear.

I have been back for about a week. It’s not easy coming down from the speed of a tour. I have been listening to a lot of music every day, that’s helping. Here’s what I listened to yesterday, Jan. 24. Yes, I keep a list.

The Stooges – Rough Power LP

Joy Division - Morituri Tu Salutant – Victory (clear vinyl) LP

Wire – Pink Flag (test pressing Greece) LP

Martin Rev – Stigmata LP

My Cat Is An Alien - On Air At Sound Projecting LP

Klaus Schulze – Blackdance LP24. Folklore Rasse El Oued (single on Orikaphone) 7”

Slugfuckers - Three Feet Behind Glass / Live At Budokan 7”

Jimi Hendrix – Let Me Light Your Fire / Burning of the Midnight Lamp (Spain) 7”

Boomgates / Bats – Widow Maker/December Ice 7”

Les Rallizes de Nudes – Fallin’ Love With (giveaway with Etcetera magazine) 7

Sham 69 – Don’t Wanna / Ulster Boy / Red London (incorrect label version) 7”

David Bowie – Sound & Vision / New Career in a New Town (Australia/New Zealand) 7”

The Stooges – Consolation Prizes / Johanna / Jesus Loves the Stooges (promo) 7”

Albert Ayler – New Generation / Heart Love 7”

Pumice / Grouper – split single 7”

No matter how strange things get, the music will always be there for you.

Life is hard. Get a turntable and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. Damaged Bug - Bog Dash / Bunker Funk

02. Cat's Eyes – Drag / Treasure House

03. Wolf Eyes - Empty Island / Undertow

04. Scattered Order - Slot Car Synth / Prat Culture

05. Barry Adamson - Sweet Misery / new

06. Ex-Cult - New Face On / Negative Growth

07. Ty Segall - Orange Color Queen / Ty Segall

08. The Scorpions - Speedy's Coming / Tokyo Tapes

09. UK Subs - Emotional Blackmail / Brand New Age

10. Parliament - I Can Move You (If You Can Let Me) / Up For The Down Stroke

11. Iggy Pop – Tonight / Lust For Life

12. David Bowie - Black Country Rock / The Man Who Sold The World

13. CFM - Homegrown Paranoia / 7”

14. Public Image Ltd.- Swan Lake ("Master") / Metal Box

Hour 2

01. Cobwebbs - Kill / All Around

02. Monty Python - Spam Sketch / Another Monty Python Record

03. Astral Skulls - The Day That Never Comes / Contact-Light

04. Au Ras Au Ras – Left / The Great Nothing

05. Ausmuteants - Music Writers / Band of the Future

06. Boris - Room Noise / Pink

07. Guerilla Toss - Eraser Stargazer Forever / Eraser Stargazer

08. Cramps - Mystery Plane (unreleased version) / Songs the Lord Taught Us

09. Isaac Hayes - Walk From Regio's / Shaft

10. ZZ Top – Loaded / Rhythmeen

11. Symbols Do the Zombie / Lux and Ivy's favorites Vol 3

12. The Germs - Media Blitz / Germs Complete

13. The Fall - Neighbourhood Of Infinity / Perverted By Language

14. Erase Errata - Tax Dollar / Nightlife

15. Sleep - The Clarity / 12"

