Fanatics! It's Our All-Damned Halloween Show

RADIO BROADCAST #396

10–30–16

Fanatic! Check out the below playlist, damn it! Looks pretty Damned good to me. We start with assorted tracks and then dive into The Black Album in full. Perfect for October!

At this time, I wanted to bring your attention to two Damned re-issues that I think you might want to check out. The great Drastic Plastic label out of Nebraska has been re-issuing some serious titles. Two of them are Machine Gun Etiquette and The Black Album. I became curious, after reading stellar reviews. I tracked down the 200-gram black vinyl version of each when I was back in L.A. earlier this month. I think they sound really good. The mids and lows are very open and well-rendered. If you don’t have these albums or are looking to upgrade, this is a good way to take care of that easily. Here is some info in case you want to check them out. DP do not mess around.

Machine Gun Etiquette: Drastic Plastic online link

The Black Album: Drastic Plastic online link

Drastic Plastic just re-issued the first Damned album. Very interested to hear what they can do with this one but really, really interested in their re-issue of Music For Pleasure they have planned.

Fanatic, as we finish out this most excellent month, I hope that you have been enjoying the shows.

November is going to be great and all the shows are rarin’ to go.

I hope you have been getting in some good listening. I have been trying but must admit to some failure because I have a show a night and that makes for a lot of effort put in that direction.

I Forgot How Great This Collection Is Dept.: The radio sessions of The Adverts. You can hear the band evolve from session to session at an astonishing rate. Not a bad track in the bunch. I was listening to the CD version in Asheville the other day. What a band!

I spent hours yesterday going through the massive archive of materials left behind by the great Alan Vega. It was overwhelming. It’s like the man never slept. His last paintings are incredible. I also heard some of a new album of his that will be coming out at some point. It is going to knock you out. You know how it is, Fanatic, we will be right in sync with all of that.

Great new music to look forward to. Did you see the PIL Metal Box re-issue on the Pledge site? Incredible. You can pre-order on eBay. The pressing will be delayed but it will be coming out. Can’t wait for this one.

We have two hours of Damned music here. I think the best thing to do is listen to The Damned all afternoon and then crank up this show.

Dig it with a shovel and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 01

01. The Damned - I Just Can't Be Happy Today (DJ ed.) / Machine Gun Etiquette 25th

02. The Damned - Noise, Noise, Noise (alt mix) / The Utopia Bootleg

03. The Damned - New Rose (Peel session) / Peel Sessions of the Damned

04. The Damned - Stranger On The Town / Strawberries

05. The Damned - Melody Lee / Machine Gun Etiquette 25th

06. The Damned - Plan 9 Channel 7 / Machine Gun Etiquette 25th

07. The Damned – One Way Love / Music for Pleasure

08. The Damned - I Believe The Impossible / single

09. The Damned - Rabid (Over You) / single

10. The Damned – Alone / Music for Pleasure

11. The Damned - Over The Top / Tales from the Damned

12. The Damned - Ballroom Blitz / Machine Gun Etiquette 25th

13. The Damned - Wait For The Blackout / The Black Album

14. The Damned - Lively Arts / The Black Album

15. The Damned - Silly Kid's Games / The Black Album

Hour 02

01. The Damned - Drinking About My Baby / The Black Album

02. The Damned - Twisted Nerve / The Black Album

03. The Damned - Hit Or Miss / The Black Album

04. The Damned - Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde / The Black Album

05. The Damned - Sick Of This And That / The Black Album

06. The Damned - The History Of The World (Part 1) / The Black Album

07. The Damned - 13th Floor Vendetta / The Black Album

08. The Damned - Therapy / The Black Album

09. The Damned - Curtain Call / The Black Album

