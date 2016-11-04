Fanatics! Introducing Rice Is Nice's Latest Band, DEN

Henry Rollins Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #397

11–06–16

Fanatic! Backstage at the Egg in Albany, N.Y. Show number 99 for the year. All is well out here.

We have a great show for you and as a special treat, we have the debut by Australia’s DEN. It’s a cassette/digital release by our good pals over at Rice Is Nice.

We will listen to one half of the EP at the end of hour one and the second half at the end of hour two. Keep in mind that this is just the A side of the tape. There are more tracks on the other side. This has a release date of 11-11-16, so we are ahead of the pack. Thanks to Julia at RIN for letting us bring the band on board.

I have to be onstage soon, so I will let the music do the talking as to what else is in the show. We hope you enjoy every minute of it, of course.

Keep warm and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. Tom Waits – November / The Black Rider

02. The New York Dolls - Subway Train / New York Dolls

03. Nico - Sixty Forty / The Drama of Exile

04. Suicide - A-Man / The First Rehearsal Tapes

05. Deadboy & The Elephantmen - What The Stars Have Eaten / We Are Night Sky

06. Amon Düül II - Pale Gallery / Yeti

07. Cab Calloway - San Francisco Fan / Hi De Ho Man

08. Scorpions - Robot Man / In Trance

09. Terakaft – Taddaza / Kel Tmasheq

10. Kraftwerk - Trans Europa Express / Trans Europa Express

11. David Bowie - What In The World / Low

12. Iggy Pop – Baby / The Idiot

13. Den - Life in Chains / Den cassette

14. Den – Poltergeist / Den cassette

15. Den - Inter-view / Den cassette

Hour 2

01. Thee Oh Sees - Plastic Plant / A Weird Exits

02. The Adverts - My Place / Cast of Thousands

03. The Fall - Jawbone And The Air-Rifle / Hex Enduction Hour

04. Silver Apples – Oscillations / Silver Apples

05. Can - One More Night / Ege Bamyasi

06. Eno / Moebius / Plank - Schöne Hände / Begegnungen I

07. The Julie Ruin – Calverton / Hit Reset

08. Sun Ra - Somewhere In Space / Interstellar Low Ways

09. Roky Erickson - I Think Of Demons / The Evil One

10. Robert Fripp – Exposure / Exposure

11. The Prosaics – Teeth / Aghast Agape EP

12. Den – Inertia / Den cassette

13. Den - Current Riser / Den cassette

14. Den - In the Stare / Den cassette

