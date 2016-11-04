Fanatics! Introducing Rice Is Nice's Latest Band, DEN
|
Henry Rollins
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #397
11–06–16
Fanatic! Backstage at the Egg in Albany, N.Y. Show number 99 for the year. All is well out here.
We have a great show for you and as a special treat, we have the debut by Australia’s DEN. It’s a cassette/digital release by our good pals over at Rice Is Nice.
We will listen to one half of the EP at the end of hour one and the second half at the end of hour two. Keep in mind that this is just the A side of the tape. There are more tracks on the other side. This has a release date of 11-11-16, so we are ahead of the pack. Thanks to Julia at RIN for letting us bring the band on board.
I have to be onstage soon, so I will let the music do the talking as to what else is in the show. We hope you enjoy every minute of it, of course.
Keep warm and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins
Hour 1
01. Tom Waits – November / The Black Rider
02. The New York Dolls - Subway Train / New York Dolls
03. Nico - Sixty Forty / The Drama of Exile
04. Suicide - A-Man / The First Rehearsal Tapes
05. Deadboy & The Elephantmen - What The Stars Have Eaten / We Are Night Sky
06. Amon Düül II - Pale Gallery / Yeti
07. Cab Calloway - San Francisco Fan / Hi De Ho Man
08. Scorpions - Robot Man / In Trance
09. Terakaft – Taddaza / Kel Tmasheq
10. Kraftwerk - Trans Europa Express / Trans Europa Express
11. David Bowie - What In The World / Low
12. Iggy Pop – Baby / The Idiot
13. Den - Life in Chains / Den cassette
14. Den – Poltergeist / Den cassette
15. Den - Inter-view / Den cassette
Hour 2
01. Thee Oh Sees - Plastic Plant / A Weird Exits
02. The Adverts - My Place / Cast of Thousands
03. The Fall - Jawbone And The Air-Rifle / Hex Enduction Hour
04. Silver Apples – Oscillations / Silver Apples
05. Can - One More Night / Ege Bamyasi
06. Eno / Moebius / Plank - Schöne Hände / Begegnungen I
07. The Julie Ruin – Calverton / Hit Reset
08. Sun Ra - Somewhere In Space / Interstellar Low Ways
09. Roky Erickson - I Think Of Demons / The Evil One
10. Robert Fripp – Exposure / Exposure
11. The Prosaics – Teeth / Aghast Agape EP
12. Den – Inertia / Den cassette
13. Den - Current Riser / Den cassette
14. Den - In the Stare / Den cassette
