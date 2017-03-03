Fanatics! I Am in Mexico City to See Iggy Pop

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #414

03-05–17

Fanatic! I am presently in Mexico City. I am here to see the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of Rock & Roll, Mr. Iggy Pop, play three shows. The first one was last night. It’s a night on and a night off. Iggy and the band were great. They played in front of over 60,000 people. Metallica is closing the show. Years ago, I decided that it would be a good idea to see Iggy play as much as I could, so when he finally does hang up his spikes, I will have done my best.

Now that the sun is down, I am on the street, checking things out. I am at a coffee place, watching people go by. The weather is cool and perfect for hanging out.

As you know, Fanatic, to a certain extent, we make our show according to season and light cycle. I know that one person’s warm weather listen is another’s winter favorite. I also know that a lot of people think that all this is nonsense and they listen to what they want. All of that is fine with me, Fanatic. I just can’t help it, some music speaks to me at different times of the year. That being said, I reckon it’s spring time. I know the calendar says it starts March 20 but it’s feeling like spring to me.

Over the next few shows, I will start transitioning in some warmer weather tracks. Nico is one of my favorite cold weather artists. Awhile ago, I found two very rare Nico bootleg LPs and was intending to play them last month but forgot. I am going to wait until at least November to check them out. I know that’s ridiculous but that’s how I am. There’s plenty to listen to in the meantime.

Crystal Fairy LP on Ipecac is out right now and there will be a lot of great releases this year. Speaking of great records coming out this year, Larry Hardy at In the Red Records and I have a great Record Store Day release that’s being pressed up right now. We approved the test pressings a few days ago. It’s a co-release between In the Red and my label. I came to him last year with the idea, he was into it and we went to work. It’s going to be a great one.

Just in case you’re interested, I put together a show for Mutant Sounds. They do their show at Dublab. That goes out on Friday March 10 at 2000 hrs. PST. Here is where you can get more information.

If I have time, I will write up show notes for that show as well, so you know what’s happening.

For now, let’s dig all the great tunes we have lined up right here, shall we?

I hope you dig the show and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Crystal Fairy - Secret Agent Rat / Crystal Fairy

02. Electric Eels – Stucco / Those Were Different Times

03. Charley Patton - Poor Me / Complete Recordings: 1929-1934

04. Edwin Starr - Easin' In / Can You Dig It? The Music & Politics of Black Action Films 1968-75

05. Deerhoof - Dispossessor / The Magic

06. The Urinals - Black Hole / Negative Capability...Check It Out!

07. The KVB - Lower Depths / ...Of Desire

08. King Tubby & Soul Syndicate - King Tubby's Key / Freedom Sounds In Dub

09. John Cale - Dead Or Alive / Honi Soit

10. Slug – Elevator / Swingers

11. The Silhouettes - Bing Bong / Memories Of Times Square Vol. 9

12. Birthday Party - Mr. Clarinet / The Birthday Party

13. Meatbodies – Touchless / Alice

14. The Horrors - Shadazz / Alan Vega 70th Vinyl Series - Radio Promo

15. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - La Araña / La Araña Es La Vida

16. Sort Sol - Hurricane Fighter Plane / The Violent Bear It Away

Hour 2

01. Drinks - I Am a Miserable Pig / Hermits on Holiday outtake

02. David Thomas - My Theory of Spontaneous Similitude/Red Tin Bus / Monster Walks the Winter Lake

03. No information – no information / mix CDR I got in Saudi Arabia

04. Swell Maps - Black Velvet / International Rescue

05. Living Eyes - Bad Example / Living Large

06. The Present Moment - The Distance Between Us / Loyal To A Fault

07. Seekae – Monster / The Worry

08. Pseudo Existors - Beyond The Zone / Stamp Out Normality

09. Dog Chocolate - Bent Wire Situation / Snack Fans

10. Mosquito Ego – Stew / Glomb

11. Spectres - Rubber Plant / Condition

12. Buzzcocks - Friends of Mine / Spiral Scratch

13. Filthy Little Star - White Bread / Community 4 - A Compilation of Hobart Music

14. Procedure Club - Questionable Tattoo / Pinky Swear

15. The Stooges - Asthma Attack / Music From the Motion Picture "Gimme Danger"

