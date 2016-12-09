Fanatics! I Am Back in Los Angeles for Shows at Largo — and on Your Radio, Too

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #402

12-11-16

Fanatic! I’m back in Los Angeles for the run of shows at Largo. So far, it’s been going great. I am doing eight shows there. I wish it was 20.

A lot of records have come in since I was out, so I will be working through the week, trying to get as many of them into next week’s show. I will try to make it as interesting as I can.

Below you see all the great tunes we have lined up. I am listening to them now and it’s working for me. I have been here for two days and have not had a chance to listen to much. It’s all about the show at night. Hopefully, I will get some time in the next few days.

We hope you enjoy the show as always.

Listen often and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. Thee Oh Sees - At The End, On The Stairs / An Odd Entrances 2:45

02. Makers Of The Dead Travel Fast - The Dumb Waiters / G'arage D'or 4:12

03. Pere Ubu - We Have The Technology / The Tenement Year 3:05

04. The Fall - C.r.e.e.p / Peel Session 2:37

05. Kip Tyler - Rumble Rock / Rockin' Bones: 1950s Punk & Rockabilly 2:16

06. Ashtray Navigations - (Another) Hour Of The Grubber / To Make A Fool Ask and You Are the First 5:31

07. Astral Skulls – Believe / Contact-Light 3:21

08. David Bowie - Blackout (mono radio ed.) / Heroes Sessions 3:53

09. Buzzcocks - I Don't Mind / Singles Going Steady 2:19

10. Captain Beefheart - Low Yo Yo Stuff / Clear Spot 3:42

11. King Tubby & Prince Jammy - Channel Get Knockout / Dub Gone 2 Crazy 3:25

12. Candace - Fired Out / New Future 3:32

13. Boris - N.F. Sorrow / Pink (deluxe version) 7:50

Hour 2

01. Black Sabbath - Turn Up The Night / Mob Rules 3:42

02. The Damned - Creep (You Can't Fool Me) / Music For Pleasure 2:13

03. Joy Division - No Love Lost / Substance 3:43

04. Thin Lizzy - Romeo and the Lonely Girl / Jailbreak 3:55

05. The Ramones - Judy Is A Punk / Ramones 1:32

06. Birthday Party - Guilt Parade / The Birthday Party 2:49

07. The Scientists - This Is My Happy Hour / A Place Called Bad (box set) 3:35

08. David Lynch - The Wishin' Well / The Big Dream 3:39

09. Jane's Addiction - Pigs In Zen / Live and Profane 5:16

10. Ithi – Visions / Chapel Perilous 3:58

11. Point Juncture, WA - Street Ghost / Me or the Party 4:28

12. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - Psychic Future / La Araña Es La Vida 3:48

13. Jutok Koneko - Crossing the Valley of the Cosmic Death Demons / If I Die Before I Wake 8:39

