Fanatics! Greetings From Kansas, Hope You're Surviving the War on Christmas
Henry Rollins
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #400
11–27–16
Fanatic! In a parking lot in Wichita, Kansas with a show a few hours away. I listened to the tracks for this show yesterday before I went onstage in Lincoln, Nebraska and think we have a good one.
I hope you are enjoying the holiday season and that you survive the War on Christmas.
Again, here is info on the new Point Juncture, WA album.
And of course, the brand new Thee Oh Sees album.
I hope you are getting lots of listening done.
Always say yes to vinyl and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Hour 1
01. The Instant Automatons - Laburnum Walk / Sincerely Making A Noise
02. The Laurels - Hit and Miss / Sonicology
03. Point Juncture, WA - Kings III / Me or the Party
04. Thee Oh Sees - The Axis / The Weird Exits
05. Boris - Your Name Part 2 / Pink (re-issue)
06.Tim Presley – Kerouac / The Wink
07. Exhaustion - Keep The Change / Future Eaters
08. David Bowie - Fashion (single version) / single
09. Iggy Pop - Fall In Love With Me / Lust for Life
10. Can – Spoon / single
11. Experience Unlimited - EU Freeze / 12"
Hour 2
01. Scott Walker - 30 Century Man / Scott 3
02. Kraftwerk – Radioaktivität / Radio-Aktivität
03. These Are Powers - Life Of Birds / All Aboard Future
04. Suicide - Fast Money Music / 2nd Suicide Album
05. The Chefs - Let's Make Up / Gunilla #07
06. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - Psychic Future / La Araña Es La Vida
07. My Cat Is An Alien - Love Is Like A Hiss From Outer Space / What Space Is Made For
08. New York Dolls - Jet Boy / New York Dolls
09. Scientists - Teenage Dreamer / A Place Called Bad
10. Walter Wegmüller - Die Kraft / Tarot
11. J.C. Satàn - Crystal Snake / Globule Expectorations
12. The Julie Ruin - Record Breaker / Hit Reset
13. Lorelle Meets The Obsolete - Medicine to Cure Medicine Sickness / single
14. Dax Riggs - 30 Century Man / 04-24-09 @ Spanish Moon
15. Conrad Schnitzler – Agona / Tonart Eins
