Fanatics! Greetings From Kansas, Hope You're Surviving the War on Christmas

RADIO BROADCAST #400

11–27–16

Fanatic! In a parking lot in Wichita, Kansas with a show a few hours away. I listened to the tracks for this show yesterday before I went onstage in Lincoln, Nebraska and think we have a good one.

I hope you are enjoying the holiday season and that you survive the War on Christmas.

Again, here is info on the new Point Juncture, WA album.

And of course, the brand new Thee Oh Sees album.

I hope you are getting lots of listening done.

Always say yes to vinyl and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. The Instant Automatons - Laburnum Walk / Sincerely Making A Noise

02. The Laurels - Hit and Miss / Sonicology

03. Point Juncture, WA - Kings III / Me or the Party

04. Thee Oh Sees - The Axis / The Weird Exits

05. Boris - Your Name Part 2 / Pink (re-issue)

06.Tim Presley – Kerouac / The Wink

07. Exhaustion - Keep The Change / Future Eaters

08. David Bowie - Fashion (single version) / single

09. Iggy Pop - Fall In Love With Me / Lust for Life

10. Can – Spoon / single

11. Experience Unlimited - EU Freeze / 12"

Hour 2

01. Scott Walker - 30 Century Man / Scott 3

02. Kraftwerk – Radioaktivität / Radio-Aktivität

03. These Are Powers - Life Of Birds / All Aboard Future

04. Suicide - Fast Money Music / 2nd Suicide Album

05. The Chefs - Let's Make Up / Gunilla #07

06. Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds - Psychic Future / La Araña Es La Vida

07. My Cat Is An Alien - Love Is Like A Hiss From Outer Space / What Space Is Made For

08. New York Dolls - Jet Boy / New York Dolls

09. Scientists - Teenage Dreamer / A Place Called Bad

10. Walter Wegmüller - Die Kraft / Tarot

11. J.C. Satàn - Crystal Snake / Globule Expectorations

12. The Julie Ruin - Record Breaker / Hit Reset

13. Lorelle Meets The Obsolete - Medicine to Cure Medicine Sickness / single

14. Dax Riggs - 30 Century Man / 04-24-09 @ Spanish Moon

15. Conrad Schnitzler – Agona / Tonart Eins

