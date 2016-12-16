Fanatics! For Me, Christmas Is All About Catching Up on New Music

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #403

12-18-16

Fanatic! Here we are, together once again and we are so glad to be able to have gathered all this music together for you.

This is the first radio show I have put together only days out from the broadcast date for months. Obviously, it’s better to be able to work this way, allowing us to keep as current as possible. Hopefully you have been digging what we’ve been putting across.

I don’t know what you have planned for Christmas. For me, it’s a holiday for the masses and allows me some time to catch up on listening. I have a week off from tour coming up and Fanatic, I’m going to use it well. I am going to try and get 10 pieces listened to every day. I know it sounds a little utilitarian but that’s what I try to do. This is what I got up to yesterday on a night off after my run of shows at Largo:

Pete Shelley – Wallpaper Music LP

Lorelle Meets the Obsolete (blue vinyl) – Balance LP

Warsaw – Warsaw LP

AM 291 Dead Comet Alive - Fever Swarms cassette

David Bowie – Blackstar (clear) LP

David Bowie – "Look Back in Anger" / "Repetition" (USA) 7”

David Bowie - "Beauty & the Beast" / "Sense of Doubt" (Australia / New Zealand) 7”

I try to keep a record of everything I listen to, what order, media, pressing, etc.

A Few Things to Bring to Your Attention Dept.: Some great releases and re-releases to make note of.

Lorelle Meets the Obsolete’s new album Balance is excellent and even better when you hear it on vinyl. I just got the chance two days ago and like all of their other albums, it’s totally worth it.

Thee Oh Sees have never been better. Two amazing albums out this year. The new one, An Odd Entrances, is stellar, as is its predecessor A Weird Exits. There are no Thee Oh Sees albums you can live without as far as I can tell and these two are mandatory.

Drastic Plastic, the great label out of Nebraska, are doing amazing re-issues. So far, I have checked out The Cramps' Psychedelic Jungle and The Damned’s Machine Gun Etiquette and Black Album. They sound really good. Next year, the label threatens to re-issue The Damned’s Music for Pleasure album. Can’t wait to hear what they do with that one. I just got their re-issue of The Cramps' Songs the Lord Taught Us album, which I will rock over the weekend when I get back from London. Can’t wait.

I will be working on our next show immediately, as much as schedule and jet lag will allow. Not sure if KCRW will be having shows on 12-25-16, but I will work on one nonetheless. I have a line on some great releases happening for next year but it’s not for me to steal a band or a label’s thunder, so I will keep my trap shut for now, but next year is going to be another good year for going to the record store.

Holiday safely and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. The Butthole Surfers – Graveyard / Locust Abortion Technician

02. Mississippi Fred McDowell - I've Been Drinking Water Out Of Hollow Log / self titled

03. Kurt Hohenberger w/ Seinem Solisten-Orchester – Rhythmus / Swinging Ballroom Berlin

04. TV Smith - Long Gone / I Delete

05. Jay Reatard - My Reality / Watch Me Fall

06. Thee Oh Sees - Unwrap The Fiend, Pt. 1 / An Odd Entrances

07. Point Juncture, WA - Paint It On / Me or the Party

08. Essendon Airport - Talking to Cleopatra / Sonic Investigations - of the Trivial

09. The Cramps - Can't Find My Mind / Psychedelic Jungle

10. Lesson Lesson Lessen Relearn - Stockhausen Syndrome / Potentials

11. Teledetente 666 - Soleil Nord Est / Karen

12. Phantom Forth - Double Negative / The EEPP LP

13. PIL – Swan Lake / Metal Box

14. Kim Salmon & Spence P Jones - I Need Somebody / Runaways

15. Teneleven-Proto (Mitsuru Nasuno) – Blue / Live 08-26-13

Hour 2

01. Roky Erickson - I Think of Demons / The Evil One

02. Martin Rev - Jacks And Aces / Strangeworld

03. David Lynch - Say It / The Big Dream

04. The Sods – Pathetic / Minutes to Go

05. The Damned - The History of the World Part 1 / The Chiswick Singles

06. Saint Vitus - Saint Vitus / Saint Vitus

07. Jah Stitch - Set Up Yourself Dreadlocks / If Deejay Was Your Trade

08. The Dictaphone – Pagans / Tp Hss

09. Dinosaur Jr. - Good To Know / Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not

10. Taipan Tiger Girls – Imprint / 1

11. Exhaustion - Your Memory Don’t Want You / Future Eaters

12. Generacion Suicida – Desconexion / Sombras

13. Nikki Sudden & Rowland S. Howard - Sob Story / Kiss You Kidnapped Charabanc

14. Jimi Hendrix - Voodoo Chile (Slight Return) / Electric Ladyland

