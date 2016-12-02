Fanatics! Check Out These Cramps Reissues From Drastic Plastic

Henry Rollins Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #401

12-04-16

Fanatic! Backstage in San Antonio. It’s the last of my four shows in Texas.

A lot of really cool bands on this show. Many of the records I picked up in Australia are featured. Also, the last tune for the night is yet another track from Point Juncture WA’s great Me or the Party album, my personal favorite track.

Track 11, in the first hour, by Hiiragi Fukuda, check out the searing guitar solo out of nowhere that kicks in at 2:56 into the track. What a great hook!

Did you see what Drastic Plastic is up to? They reissued the first two Cramps albums along with Gravest Hits. I can’t wait to hear what they have done to these albums. They have been putting out some amazing reissues. Here is info:

Songs the Lord Taught Us

Psychedelic Jungle

Gravest Hits

I am listening to the tracks for this now right now and I think we have a great one. I hope you dig it.

Listen a lot and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. True Widow - F. W. T. S: L. T. M. / Avvolgere

02. Teledetente 666 - A Chaque Ville sa Folle / Karen

03. Dad Jokes - Party Goblin / Hopeless Vacation

04. Astral Skulls - Worlds Away / Contact-Light

05. Terry - Chitter Chatter / HQ

06. Charlie Hilton – Why / Palana

07. Jelly Roll Morton - Honky Tonk Blues / Kansas City Stomp (Library of Congress CD 1)

08. Dinosaur Jr. - Two Things / FOPP Records bonus CD

09. Holland - Westside Highway / I Blow Up

10. Phantom Forth - Double Negative / The EEPP LP

11. Hiiragi Fukuda - ???? / Oya Wa Touhoku, Oto Kumori

12. Make-Up - I Am Pentagon / Save Yourself

13. Bloody Mary Una Chica Band – Sugar / Heart Disease

14. Alan Vega - Doomo Dance / Power on to Zero Hour

Hour 2

01. Sex Stains - Land Of LA LA / Sex Stains

02. The Makers of the Dead Travel Fast – Fibrephone / G'arage D'or

03. Be My Friend In Exile – Sleepwalker / The Silence, the Darkness

04. These Are Powers - Little Sisters of Beijing / Terrific Seasons

05. The Heartbreakers - Let Go / LAMF

06. Wasana Gam Par - Chaan Siang Phin / Molam: Thai Country Groove From Isan Vol. 01

07. (Red Hot) Old Mose - Molly Man / American Primitive Vol. II

08. Gene Defcon - Psycho Freakout / Come Party With Me 2000

09. Axis: Sova - (Like An) Intruder / Motor Earth

10. Boris - N.F. Sorrow / Pink re-issue

11. La Peau et les Os - Shebab / Apoptose

12. The Ausmuteants - Band of the Future / Band of the Future

13. Terror Visions - Master Wait / World of Shit

14. Point Juncture, WA - Ants in the Hive / Me or the Party

