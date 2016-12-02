Fanatics! Check Out These Cramps Reissues From Drastic Plastic
|
Henry Rollins
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #401
12-04-16
Fanatic! Backstage in San Antonio. It’s the last of my four shows in Texas.
A lot of really cool bands on this show. Many of the records I picked up in Australia are featured. Also, the last tune for the night is yet another track from Point Juncture WA’s great Me or the Party album, my personal favorite track.
Track 11, in the first hour, by Hiiragi Fukuda, check out the searing guitar solo out of nowhere that kicks in at 2:56 into the track. What a great hook!
Did you see what Drastic Plastic is up to? They reissued the first two Cramps albums along with Gravest Hits. I can’t wait to hear what they have done to these albums. They have been putting out some amazing reissues. Here is info:
I am listening to the tracks for this now right now and I think we have a great one. I hope you dig it.
Listen a lot and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Hour 1
01. True Widow - F. W. T. S: L. T. M. / Avvolgere
02. Teledetente 666 - A Chaque Ville sa Folle / Karen
03. Dad Jokes - Party Goblin / Hopeless Vacation
04. Astral Skulls - Worlds Away / Contact-Light
05. Terry - Chitter Chatter / HQ
06. Charlie Hilton – Why / Palana
07. Jelly Roll Morton - Honky Tonk Blues / Kansas City Stomp (Library of Congress CD 1)
08. Dinosaur Jr. - Two Things / FOPP Records bonus CD
09. Holland - Westside Highway / I Blow Up
10. Phantom Forth - Double Negative / The EEPP LP
11. Hiiragi Fukuda - ???? / Oya Wa Touhoku, Oto Kumori
12. Make-Up - I Am Pentagon / Save Yourself
13. Bloody Mary Una Chica Band – Sugar / Heart Disease
14. Alan Vega - Doomo Dance / Power on to Zero Hour
Hour 2
01. Sex Stains - Land Of LA LA / Sex Stains
02. The Makers of the Dead Travel Fast – Fibrephone / G'arage D'or
03. Be My Friend In Exile – Sleepwalker / The Silence, the Darkness
04. These Are Powers - Little Sisters of Beijing / Terrific Seasons
05. The Heartbreakers - Let Go / LAMF
06. Wasana Gam Par - Chaan Siang Phin / Molam: Thai Country Groove From Isan Vol. 01
07. (Red Hot) Old Mose - Molly Man / American Primitive Vol. II
08. Gene Defcon - Psycho Freakout / Come Party With Me 2000
09. Axis: Sova - (Like An) Intruder / Motor Earth
10. Boris - N.F. Sorrow / Pink re-issue
11. La Peau et les Os - Shebab / Apoptose
12. The Ausmuteants - Band of the Future / Band of the Future
13. Terror Visions - Master Wait / World of Shit
14. Point Juncture, WA - Ants in the Hive / Me or the Party
