Fanatics! After 13 Months, I Am Finally Off the Road
|
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #407
01-15–17
Fanatic! After two days off to get from Saskatoon, Canada down to where I am now in Clearwater, Florida, tonight I start the last of the shows of the tour. After 13 months, exhausting as it can be, I would like nothing more than to start the whole thing over again.
I am very happy about this show and looking forward to folding in a lot of new music that has been coming in. We are looking to make 2017 a great year of having the opportunity to bring you some really cool jams. As you know, that’s basically our plan every year, of course, but we are always trying to up our game.
Upcoming Events
-
The Lee Ritenour Band
TicketsFri., Jan. 13, 8:30pm
-
War
TicketsFri., Jan. 13, 9:00pm
-
Knyght Ryder
TicketsFri., Jan. 13, 9:00pm
-
Falling in Reverse, Motionless in White, Issues
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 5:00pm
-
The Robby Krieger Band, Kim & the Created
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 7:45pm
In the next few days, I will be preparing next week’s show. It will be fresh made! We hope you enjoy what we have put together for you and look forward to being back with you next week.
Remember that every day is Record Store Day and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Follow me on Twitter: @henryrollins
Hour 1
01. Black Sabbath - The Wizard / Black Sabbath
02. The Ramones - Sheena is a Punk Rocker / Rocket to Russia
03. Johnny Thunders & the Heartbreakers - Chinese Rocks / LAMF
04. Wire - Lowdown / Pink Flag
05. The Make Up - Hey! Orpheus / I Want Some
06. Teledetente 666 – Toxic / Karen
07. Terakaft – Intidgagen / Akh Issudar
08. Terrible Truths - The Coast is Clear / Terrible Truths
09. X-Ray Spex - Art-I-Ficial / Germ Free Adolescents
10. J Mascis - Little Fury Things / 03-03-07 Oslo Norway
11. Sinn Sisamouth - Season Of Bloom / Cambodian Rocks IV
12. The Adverts - Television's Over / Cast of Thousands
13. Thee Oh Sees - The Poem / An Odd Entrances
14. These Are Powers - Glass Blocks / All Aboard Future
15. Revolutionary Corps Of Teenage Jesus - Money Day / Righteous Lite
Hour 2
01. Savages - T.I.W.Y.G. / Adore Life
02. Miles Davis – Move / The Birth of the Cool
03. Melt-Banana - Blank Page Of The Blind / Bambi’s Dilemma
04. Iggy Pop – Tonight / Lust for Life
05. David Bowie - Sons Of The Silent Age / Heroes
06. Tch Tch Tch - Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind / Kim's 21st Birthday Party – 09-05-81
07. The Misfits - Hollywood Babylon / Box set
08. Rowland S. Howard – Autoluminescent / Teenage Snuff Film
09. HTRK – Eat Yr Heart / 12”
10. Joy Division – Interzone / Unknown Pleasures
11. Cobbwebs - Turn Out Right / All Around
12. Devo - Shrivel Up / Are We Not Men? We Are Devo!
13. Nile - Multitude Of Foes / Black Seeds of Vengeance
14. Batrider – Thing / Pink Guitars Yellow Stars
15. Bootsy’s Rubber Band - Roto-Rooter / Live In Louisville 1978
16. Conrad Schnitzler - Metall I / Ballet Statique
More from the mind of Henry Rollins:
White America Couldn't Handle What Black America Deals With Every Day
Bowie's Blackstar Is on the Level of Low and Heroes
No Matter Who Wins, America Is Only Going to Get Angrier
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
- Mainman
- Retch, Mani Coolin, Polo
-
Lord Huron
TicketsFri., Jan. 13, 8:00pm
-
Howl at the Moon Hollywood
powered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!