Exclusive: Previously Unheard Screamin' Jay Hawkins Track

May 18 will see the release of Are YOU One of Jay's Kids?, a collection of songs recorded by wildman blues/R&B legend Screamin' Jay Hawkins for Bizarre Records between 1990 and 1994. Fourty-four songs will be included in the set, which will feature liner notes by music journalist Chris Morris.

In a press release, Bizarre A&R man Robert Duffey says of his time working with Hawkins after initially bumping into him in Club Lingerie on Sunset: “He was unique. He opened me up to a different kind of creativity. Jay wasn’t trying to make hit records. Jay was just trying to be Jay. He was trying to show the world Jay. He wasn’t a pretentious rock star.”