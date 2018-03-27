 


Screamin' Jay HawkinsEXPAND
Screamin' Jay Hawkins
Courtesy Manifesto Records

Exclusive: Previously Unheard Screamin' Jay Hawkins Track

Brett Callwood | March 27, 2018 | 6:07am
AA

May 18 will see the release of Are YOU One of Jay's Kids?, a collection of songs recorded by wildman blues/R&B legend Screamin' Jay Hawkins for Bizarre Records between 1990 and 1994. Fourty-four songs will be included in the set, which will feature liner notes by music journalist Chris Morris.

In a press release, Bizarre A&R man Robert Duffey says of his time working with Hawkins after initially bumping into him in Club Lingerie on Sunset: “He was unique. He opened me up to a different kind of creativity. Jay wasn’t trying to make hit records. Jay was just trying to be Jay. He was trying to show the world Jay. He wasn’t a pretentious rock star.”

There are five previously unreleased songs on the album, and L.A. Weekly is able to premiere one of them prior to the album's release. "My Best Friend's Girl" (not the hit Cars song) is a classic Hawkins blues-stomp, with trademark raving vocals and impassioned fury.

Hear it here:

