Erykah Badu, Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Anderson .Paak Take Over Smokin Grooves in Long Beach

Erykah Badu headlining a festival in Long Beach? Count us in.

The highly anticipated one-day Smokin Grooves showcase at the Queen Mary was the follow-up to Smokers Club Fest, which took place just one month prior. The beauty in this lineup is the selection of amazingly talented singers, songwriters, rappers, producers, DJs and all the in-between. Each artist on the flyer was capable of delivering the soulful, feel-good vibe that music lovers want. Fans could choose among the festival grounds' three stages, with plenty of downtime to go back and forth.

The turnout for H.E.R.’s set was insane, as the mysterious singer took control of the main stage with her hit record “Best Part” featuring Daniel Caesar. Meanwhile, the Smokin’ stage on the opposite end was blessed by the likes of Quin, Lion Babe, Masego, Brasstracks and Smino. Highlights included Khalid dancing his heart out to Xavier Omär’s “Blind Man” and a captivating, smoke-filled, headlining set by R&B duo THEY.