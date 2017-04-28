EDC Las Vegas Announces 2017 Lineup With Major Lazer, Hardwell, Martin Garrix

The BassPod Stage at EDC Vegas 2016 Freedom Film LLC for Insomniac

America's largest EDM festival, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, unveiled its lineup last night via Nite Owl Radio, Insomniac's weekly podcast/mix series. After Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella dropped hints in the form of a 30-minute megamix featuring snippets of tracks from over 200 artists, fans and EDM outlets like YourEDM and NoisePorn were able to identify some of the biggest acts set to perform this year, including Porter Robinson, Green Velvet, Paul Van Dyk, Borgore, Zedd, Marshmello and Martin Garrix. This afternoon, Insomniac has confirmed the complete lineup, which will include over 230 artists on eight stages.

As usual, Insomniac is presenting the lineup alphabetically, rather than in any kind of hierarchical order; at EDC Vegas, attendees are the "headliners" and no act booked is prioritized over any other (although, of course, those with prime time slots on the festival's biggest stage, Kinetic Field, are the de facto headliners). But glancing through the full list below, some other big names jump out, including Major Lazer, Hardwell, Dillon Francis, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, Oliver Heldens, Afrojack, Galantis and RL Grime.

Other highlights at this year's EDC will include a special three-way b2b set from Alison Wonderland, Diplo and Jauz; the EDC Vegas debuts of Kygo, DJ Khaled, Cut Snake, Griz and Rüfüs du Sol; and Factory 93, Insomniac's recently launched "underground" L.A. venue, hosting the Neon Garden stage with takeovers by such labels as MoodZONE, Paradise and Drumcode. Popular local promoters Brownies and Lemonade, Desert Hearts, Psytribe and Trap Nation, along with Canadian dubstep label Monstercat, will host EDC's famous roving art cars, which will all have sound systems of their own.

EDC Las Vegas 2017 returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway June 16-18. Three-day general and VIP passes are still available at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com.

Full EDC Vegas 2017 lineup below.

AAZAR

Above & Beyond

Ace Ventura

Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode

Afrojack

Alan Fitzpatrick

Alan Walker

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Aly & Fila

Andrew Luce

Andrew Rayel

Andy C

ANGELZ

Angerfist

Armani Reign

Armin van Buuren

Astrix

Astronomar

ATB

ATICA

Atmozfears

Audien b2b 3LAU

Audiofreq

Autograf

Axwell ^ Ingrosso

Baggi

Barely Alive

Ben Nicky

Bijou

Billy Kenny

Bix King

Black Sun Empire

Black Tiger Sex Machine

BlackGummy

Blazer

Bleep Bloop

Bonnie X Clyde

Boombox Cartel

BORGORE

Born Dirty

Breeazy

Brennan Heart

Brennen Grey

Bro Safari

Brownies & Lemonade

Bryan Kearney

Calyx & Teebee

Camo & Krooked

Chase & Status (DJ Set)

Chet Porter

Chris Liebing

CID

Code Black

Coone

Corporate Slackers

Cosmic Gate

Craig Williams

Crisis Era

Cristoph

Cut Snake

D-Block & S-te-fan

Danny Howard

Da Tweekaz

Darksiderz

Datsik

Dena Amy

Dense & Pika

Des McMahon

Desert Hearts

Devoted To God

Dillon Francis

Diplo

Dirtyphonics

Discovery Project

DJ Isaac

DJ Khaled

Dj Tennis

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Dubloadz

Duke Dumont

Ed Rush & Optical

Ephwurd

Excision

Fallen

Ferry Corsten

Firebeatz

Flosstradamus

Flux Pavilion

Fred V & Grafix

Freedom Fighters

Friction

Frontliner

Fury

G Jones

Galantis

Gammer

Gareth Emery

Getter

Ghastly

Gramatik

Green Velvet

GRiZ

Gryffin

GTA

Gunz For Hire

Habstrakt

Happi

Hardwell

Hazen

Herobust

illenium

Infected Mushroom (DJ Set)

Jamie Jones Presents Paradise

Jauz

Jayceeoh

John Askew

John Digweed

John O’Callaghan

Jonas Blue

Joseph Capriati

JOYRYDE

JSTJR

Junkie Kid

K?D

Kungs

Kygo

Lady Faith

Laidback Luke

Lee Foss

Liquid Soul

Liquid Stranger

LNY TNZ

LO'99

Lost Frequencies

Louis the Child

Low Steppa

Mad Dog b2b DJ AniMe

Madeon

Major Lazer

Marco Faraone

Markus Schulz Presents Dakota

MaRLo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Martin Solveig

Maximono

MC Dino

Megalodon b2b Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Metrik

Metro Boomin

Mija

Miss K8

Monster Cat

Moon Boots

Mr. Carmack

Nathan Barato

Nebbra

NGHTMRE

Nicole Moudaber Presents MoodZone

Nightstalker

Niko Zografos

No Requests

NOA

Noisecontrollers

Nuclyea

NVOY

Oliver Heldens

Ookay

Pan-Pot

Paul Oakenfold

Paul van Dyk

Paul Woolford

Paz

Phace

Phiso b2b Ponicz

Porter Robinson

Prolix

The Prophet

Psytribe

PureNRG (Giuseppe Ottaviani & Solarstone)

Purple Haze

Quix

Radical Redemption

Ravell

Reid Speed

REZZ

RL Grime

Rockwell

Ruben De Ronde

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Ruthless

Sacha Robotti

Sage Armstrong

San Holo

Sean Tyas

Seven Lions

Shaun Frank

Shmitty

Showtek

Simon Patterson

Sinden

SkisM b2b Trampa

Slander

Slushii

Snails

Solardo

SoothSlayer

Space Jesus

TC

Tiësto

Los Tíoz: Noizekid & Jay Silva

TNT

Tommy Trash

Toneshifterz

Trap Nation

Treasure Fingers

Trippy Turtle

The Upbeats

Valentino Khan

Vini Vici

Virtual Riot

W&W

WAIO

Wasted Penguinz

Wildstylez

Wilkinson

Will Atkinson

Will Clarke

Will Sparks

Yellow Claw

Zatox

Zedd

Zomboy