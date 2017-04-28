EDC Las Vegas Announces 2017 Lineup With Major Lazer, Hardwell, Martin Garrix
|
The BassPod Stage at EDC Vegas 2016
Freedom Film LLC for Insomniac
America's largest EDM festival, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, unveiled its lineup last night via Nite Owl Radio, Insomniac's weekly podcast/mix series. After Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella dropped hints in the form of a 30-minute megamix featuring snippets of tracks from over 200 artists, fans and EDM outlets like YourEDM and NoisePorn were able to identify some of the biggest acts set to perform this year, including Porter Robinson, Green Velvet, Paul Van Dyk, Borgore, Zedd, Marshmello and Martin Garrix. This afternoon, Insomniac has confirmed the complete lineup, which will include over 230 artists on eight stages.
As usual, Insomniac is presenting the lineup alphabetically, rather than in any kind of hierarchical order; at EDC Vegas, attendees are the "headliners" and no act booked is prioritized over any other (although, of course, those with prime time slots on the festival's biggest stage, Kinetic Field, are the de facto headliners). But glancing through the full list below, some other big names jump out, including Major Lazer, Hardwell, Dillon Francis, Tiësto, Armin Van Buuren, Oliver Heldens, Afrojack, Galantis and RL Grime.
Other highlights at this year's EDC will include a special three-way b2b set from Alison Wonderland, Diplo and Jauz; the EDC Vegas debuts of Kygo, DJ Khaled, Cut Snake, Griz and Rüfüs du Sol; and Factory 93, Insomniac's recently launched "underground" L.A. venue, hosting the Neon Garden stage with takeovers by such labels as MoodZONE, Paradise and Drumcode. Popular local promoters Brownies and Lemonade, Desert Hearts, Psytribe and Trap Nation, along with Canadian dubstep label Monstercat, will host EDC's famous roving art cars, which will all have sound systems of their own.
EDC Las Vegas 2017 returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway June 16-18. Three-day general and VIP passes are still available at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com.
Full EDC Vegas 2017 lineup below.
|
EDC Vegas 2015
Marco Torres
AAZAR
Above & Beyond
Ace Ventura
Adam Beyer Presents Drumcode
Afrojack
Alan Fitzpatrick
Alan Walker
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
Aly & Fila
Andrew Luce
Andrew Rayel
Andy C
ANGELZ
Angerfist
Armani Reign
Armin van Buuren
Astrix
Astronomar
ATB
ATICA
Atmozfears
Audien b2b 3LAU
Audiofreq
Autograf
Axwell ^ Ingrosso
Baggi
Barely Alive
Ben Nicky
Bijou
Billy Kenny
Bix King
Black Sun Empire
Black Tiger Sex Machine
BlackGummy
Blazer
Bleep Bloop
Bonnie X Clyde
Boombox Cartel
BORGORE
Born Dirty
Breeazy
Brennan Heart
Brennen Grey
Bro Safari
Brownies & Lemonade
Bryan Kearney
Calyx & Teebee
Camo & Krooked
Chase & Status (DJ Set)
Chet Porter
Chris Liebing
CID
Code Black
Coone
Corporate Slackers
Cosmic Gate
Craig Williams
Crisis Era
Cristoph
Cut Snake
D-Block & S-te-fan
Danny Howard
Da Tweekaz
Darksiderz
Datsik
Dena Amy
Dense & Pika
Des McMahon
Desert Hearts
Devoted To God
Dillon Francis
Diplo
Dirtyphonics
Discovery Project
DJ Isaac
DJ Khaled
Dj Tennis
Dombresky
Don Diablo
Dubloadz
Duke Dumont
Ed Rush & Optical
Ephwurd
Excision
Fallen
Ferry Corsten
Firebeatz
Flosstradamus
Flux Pavilion
Fred V & Grafix
Freedom Fighters
Friction
Frontliner
Fury
G Jones
Galantis
Gammer
Gareth Emery
Getter
Ghastly
Gramatik
Green Velvet
GRiZ
Gryffin
GTA
Gunz For Hire
Habstrakt
Happi
Hardwell
Hazen
Herobust
illenium
Infected Mushroom (DJ Set)
Jamie Jones Presents Paradise
Jauz
Jayceeoh
John Askew
John Digweed
John O’Callaghan
Jonas Blue
Joseph Capriati
JOYRYDE
JSTJR
Junkie Kid
K?D
Kungs
Kygo
Lady Faith
Laidback Luke
Lee Foss
Liquid Soul
Liquid Stranger
LNY TNZ
LO'99
Lost Frequencies
Louis the Child
Low Steppa
Mad Dog b2b DJ AniMe
Madeon
Major Lazer
Marco Faraone
Markus Schulz Presents Dakota
MaRLo
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Martin Solveig
Maximono
MC Dino
Megalodon b2b Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Metrik
Metro Boomin
Mija
Miss K8
Monster Cat
Moon Boots
Mr. Carmack
Nathan Barato
Nebbra
NGHTMRE
Nicole Moudaber Presents MoodZone
Nightstalker
Niko Zografos
No Requests
NOA
Noisecontrollers
Nuclyea
NVOY
Oliver Heldens
Ookay
Pan-Pot
Paul Oakenfold
Paul van Dyk
Paul Woolford
Paz
Phace
Phiso b2b Ponicz
Porter Robinson
Prolix
The Prophet
Psytribe
PureNRG (Giuseppe Ottaviani & Solarstone)
Purple Haze
Quix
Radical Redemption
Ravell
Reid Speed
REZZ
RL Grime
Rockwell
Ruben De Ronde
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Ruthless
Sacha Robotti
Sage Armstrong
San Holo
Sean Tyas
Seven Lions
Shaun Frank
Shmitty
Showtek
Simon Patterson
Sinden
SkisM b2b Trampa
Slander
Slushii
Snails
Solardo
SoothSlayer
Space Jesus
TC
Tiësto
Los Tíoz: Noizekid & Jay Silva
TNT
Tommy Trash
Toneshifterz
Trap Nation
Treasure Fingers
Trippy Turtle
The Upbeats
Valentino Khan
Vini Vici
Virtual Riot
W&W
WAIO
Wasted Penguinz
Wildstylez
Wilkinson
Will Atkinson
Will Clarke
Will Sparks
Yellow Claw
Zatox
Zedd
Zomboy
|
Courtesy Insomniac
