Echo Park Rising Announces 2017 Lineup With Dungen, Alice Bag, Meatbodies

Is the FYF Lineup Too Good?


Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 9:59 a.m.
By Andy Hermann
Alice Bag is among the performers confirmed for the seventh annual Echo Park Rising.
Ryan Orange
A A

Echo Park Rising, the four-day street party that we named L.A.'s best music festival last year, has announced the lineup for its seventh annual installment. As always, the free festival will put the emphasis on Los Angeles-based talent, both of the homegrown and transplanted variety, including appearances by The Buttertones, Alice Bag, CRX (featuring The Strokes' Nick Valensi), Moon Honey, Meatbodies, Plague Vendor, Ex Stains (formerly Sex Stains), Boogaloo Assassins, Ethio Cali Ensemble and Franki & the Witch Fingers. Swedish psych-rockers Dungen and Reno surf-punk duo Surf Curse are among a handful of out-of-towners on the bill, as well.

In addition to bringing back its outdoor Liberty Stage at the corner of Liberty and Reservoir (behind Taix), this year's EPR will add a Blank City Records Stage on Portia Street and a Lost Lot Stage, in the parking lot across Sunset from the Lost Knight pub. Dozens of other local business and venues, including the Echo and Echoplex, the Semi-Tropic, the Short Stop, Taix, Stories Books & Cafe, 826LA and many others will participate, as well.

In addition to live music, EPR features comedy, art shows, kids' activities, crafts, storytelling and special discounts at many area shops and businesses. Dub Club, Funky Sole, Part Time Punks, Baby Girl, Bananas, Cretin Hop, Green Slime and others will throw dance parties throughout the weekend.

Bleached perform at last year's Echo Park Rising.EXPAND
Bleached perform at last year's Echo Park Rising.
Hannah Verbeuren

It all goes down Aug. 17-20, with the bulk of the action happening on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19. Two-day VIP tickets for those days get you access to a Liberty Stage viewing area that includes shade, seating, beer and mezcal tastings.

For more information, including the full (and likely to be constantly updated) lineup, visit epr.la.

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

