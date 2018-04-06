DREAMS Release "No One Defeats Us" Prior to Coachella Appearance

DREAMS are a super-duo of sorts, the brainchild of Empire of the Sun’s Luke Steele and Silverchair’s Daniel Johns. While the two speak like they have never left their native Australia, Steele has been an Angeleno for a long minute and Johns splits his time between here and Down Under.

It’s not unexpected that theatrics is one of the driving forces of DREAMS, with Steele referring to himself as “Miracle” and Johns as “Dr. Dreams” for this project, on which they share vocal duties. Outrageous glam-punk get-ups and makeup, including Johns’ one white (or blue or green) contact lens, keep you riveted to the visual aspect, but what you’ll walk away with is their highly danceable, super-sticky, deceptively simple blend of electrified pop. This is exemplified in the video for the first single, “No One Defeats Us,” which premiered Monday.