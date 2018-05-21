Do You Think I'm Sexist? Songs We're Not Allowed to Enjoy Anymore

Rock & roll songs have been all about sex since the get-go, but over the decades more than a few gems have crossed the line into territory that makes our skin crawl. The #MeToo movement has certainly brought misogynistic behavior to the forefront of our consciousness. Here are some he-said-what examples you may want to think twice about singing along to in public. Please note we've left The Rolling Stones off this because they deserve their own list.

“Don't Make No Promises (Your Body Can't Keep)” — Scorpions

Besides having atrocious grammar, lead singer Klaus Meine proclaims he “saw this girl walking down the street.” Furthermore, he thought, “Oh yeah, she looks rather neat.” Already we're nervous about the narrator's motives, but when she shows up at a show — apparently, this is autobiographical — and the two hook up afterward, it's revealed her “rather neat” looks are credited to “padded bra, blonde wig, not much left for me.”

“Ain't No Woman Like the One I've Got” — The Four Tops

The Four Tops (humblebrag?) had some lovely harmonies. Here, we're not complaining about the coarse grammar or the fact that they're boasting about ownership of their woman. When Sonny & Cher sang their “got-ness' for each other, it was cute. This song has almost two minutes of sweet, melodic sentiments any gal would love to hear: “Every day the sun comes up around her/She can make the birds sing harmony/Every drop of rain is glad it found her/Heaven must have made her just for me.” Swoon, right? They really can't say enough kind things about her, but by the 1:47 mark, a Top sings one teeny tiny two-syllable word: “obey.” As in “I would kiss the ground she walks on, 'Cause it's my word, my word she'll obey, now. Woo-ooh.” Woo-no.