Do LaB Stage Announces Coachella Lineup With Gaslamp Killer, Barclay Crenshaw

EXPAND The Gaslamp Killer Theo Jemison

The Do LaB stage has long been one of our favorite corners of Coachella, an oasis of misters, fat beats and good vibes that magically seems to avoid being overrun with Sahara Tent bros. And its lineup, curated by the Do LaB art collective and announced separately from the main festival, always has a few big-name special guests and future stars on the come up. It's like a festival within a festival.

This year's Do LaB Coachella lineup, just announced today, looks like another winner. The names you'll immediately recognize are likely The Gaslamp Killer, Mr. Carmack, Barclay Crenshaw (aka Dirtybird mastermind Claude VonStroke) and Justin Martin. But there are plenty of other talents well worth checking out, including the Desert Hearts crew (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs and Porkchop) on weekend two and two of the hottest DJs from the Paris house scene, Zimmer and Shiba San, on weekend one.

See below for complete weekend one and weekend two Do LaB lineups (and yes, each weekend, unlike the rest of Coachella, will be totally different). Set times will be announced closer to the festival.

The Do LaB stage in 2015 Christopher Victorio

Courtesy Do LaB

Do LaB at Coachella 2017 Lineup:

Weekend 1:

Amtrac

Bearson

Bleep Bloop

Bogl

Chet Porter

Eagles & Butterflies

Elohim

FKJ

Gaslamp Killer

Gone Gone Beyond

Haywyre

LMBRSXUL

Monolink

Mr. Carmack

Oscure

Partywave

Sabo

Sayer

Shiba San

Space Jesus

Tara Brooks

Team B&L

Whethan

YOTTO

Zimmer

Weekend 2:

Barclay Crenshaw

Billy Kenny

Daktyl

divaDanielle

Einmusik

HAANA

Jan Blomqvist

Jonas Rathsman

Jonnie King

Josh Billings & Nonfiction

Justin Martin

KNGSPRNGS

Latmun

Lee Reynolds

Liquid Stranger

Lonely Boy

Mad Zach

Marbs

Mikey Lion

Monte Booker

Netsky

Porkchop

The Geek x VRV

The Librarian

Will Clarke

XXYYXX

