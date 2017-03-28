Do LaB Stage Announces Coachella Lineup With Gaslamp Killer, Barclay Crenshaw
The Do LaB stage has long been one of our favorite corners of Coachella, an oasis of misters, fat beats and good vibes that magically seems to avoid being overrun with Sahara Tent bros. And its lineup, curated by the Do LaB art collective and announced separately from the main festival, always has a few big-name special guests and future stars on the come up. It's like a festival within a festival.
This year's Do LaB Coachella lineup, just announced today, looks like another winner. The names you'll immediately recognize are likely The Gaslamp Killer, Mr. Carmack, Barclay Crenshaw (aka Dirtybird mastermind Claude VonStroke) and Justin Martin. But there are plenty of other talents well worth checking out, including the Desert Hearts crew (Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs and Porkchop) on weekend two and two of the hottest DJs from the Paris house scene, Zimmer and Shiba San, on weekend one.
See below for complete weekend one and weekend two Do LaB lineups (and yes, each weekend, unlike the rest of Coachella, will be totally different). Set times will be announced closer to the festival.
Do LaB at Coachella 2017 Lineup:
Weekend 1:
Amtrac
Bearson
Bleep Bloop
Bogl
Chet Porter
Eagles & Butterflies
Elohim
FKJ
Gaslamp Killer
Gone Gone Beyond
Haywyre
LMBRSXUL
Monolink
Mr. Carmack
Oscure
Partywave
Sabo
Sayer
Shiba San
Space Jesus
Tara Brooks
Team B&L
Whethan
YOTTO
Zimmer
Weekend 2:
Barclay Crenshaw
Billy Kenny
Daktyl
divaDanielle
Einmusik
HAANA
Jan Blomqvist
Jonas Rathsman
Jonnie King
Josh Billings & Nonfiction
Justin Martin
KNGSPRNGS
Latmun
Lee Reynolds
Liquid Stranger
Lonely Boy
Mad Zach
Marbs
Mikey Lion
Monte Booker
Netsky
Porkchop
The Geek x VRV
The Librarian
Will Clarke
XXYYXX
