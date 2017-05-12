menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Desert Trip Is Officially Not Happening in 2017

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 9:03 a.m.
By Andy Hermann
The Who at Desert Trip in 2016EXPAND
The Who at Desert Trip in 2016
Shane Lopes
A A

Sorry, Led Zeppelin fans: Despite weeks of rumors, fueled by a mysterious message on Robert Plant's website that read only, "Any time now ...", neither Zeppelin nor anyone else will be performing at Desert Trip this year. In an interview with Billboard, Goldenvoice founder and CEO Paul Tollett confirmed that his company's classic-rock festival, which debuted last year with performances by The Rolling Stones, The Who, Roger Waters, Paul McCartney, Neil Young and Bob Dylan, will not be held again in 2017.

Related Stories

"We're not doing Desert Trip this year," Tollett told Billboard. "We loved 2016 Desert Trip — that was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we'll do something similar."

Tollett's remarks end months of speculation over how Goldenvoice, which also produces Coachella, Stagecoach and FYF among other events, could possibly top Desert Trip's historic debut. Despite lots of jokes calling it "Oldchella" (it was held on the same site as Coachella, the Empire Polo Club in Indio), Desert Trip became the highest-grossing festival in U.S. history, raking in $160 million over two weekends.

With that much money to be made, many industry observers assumed that a second Desert Trip was a foregone conclusion. But though the Billboard does not quote Tollett as giving a reason for the event not returning this year, it's safe to assume that the right mix of artists to equal or top the first Desert Trip just wasn't on the table — and Goldenvoice's famously ambitious founder was unlikely to ever green-light a lesser lineup like the one L.A. Weekly posted as an April Fools' Day joke (and to those of you who fell for that — sorry/not sorry).

So will Desert Trip return in 2018? We'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, Goldenvoice will be plenty busy producing its newest festival, Arroyo Seco Weekend, with Tom Petty and Mumford & Sons in June, as well as FYF in July and the 50th anniversary reboot of the Monterey International Pop Festival, which Goldenvoice is co-producing with founder Lou Adler, also in June.

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >