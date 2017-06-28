menu

Desert Daze Announces More Artists, Including John Cale, Panda Bear, Ariel Pink

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 2:50 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
The Desert Daze festival in Joshua Tree revealed more of its lineup today, and it continues to shape up to be another strong one. Panda Bear, John Cale, Thurston Moore and Ariel Pink join previously announced headliners Spiritualized, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Hope Sandoval and the newly formed duo of Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile for the Oct. 12-15 event at the Institute of Mentalphysics (yep, that's an actual place — this is Joshua Tree we're talking about).

Other cool additions to the 2017 lineup for Desert Daze, which continues to expand beyond its psych-rock origins, include electro-rock provocateurs Liars, Chicago post-rock pioneers Tortoise, Metric's Emily Haines with her solo project The Soft Skeleton, and veteran soul man Lee Fields.

Tickets for the four-day camping festival start at $179 for a weekend pass (or $999 and up, if you want to spring for one of the limited VIP cottages) and are available now at desertdaze.org.

Courtesy Desert Daze
Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

