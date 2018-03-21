Delicious Vinyl's Ross Brothers Remember Matt Dike, at Their Restaurant and With an Exclusive Playlist

Appreciation continues to pour in online for producer/DJ Matt Dike, who died last week after a brief illness, as first reported on DeliciousVinyl.com. He was 55 years old. The prolific producer was behind some of the most influential hip-hop tracks in history, helping put L.A. on the map for rap. But for many Angelenos, it was his DJ work in L.A. clubs that was most formative.

Matt Dike was a frequent boldface name in L.A. Weekly's LA Dee Da column back in his heyday. So much so that in the late ’80s when I started reading it as a kid (and later, as a teen, interning for the gal who wrote it), I knew and respected what he did and represented, even though I didn't know him. L.A. nightlife — forged by party promoters, DJs and the blooming grooves of early hip-hop — was exciting and enticing like never before as the ’80s came to a close. The scene was like punk rock — expressive, rebellious and body-rockin’, and the gatherings provided an organic contrast to Hollywood's after-dark swank pits like the Roxbury (yeah, that SNL skit started somewhere), China Club and the like.

In those days, the coolest clubs in this town attracted celebrities just like the fancy hot spots, but they were never self-conscious about who came out. These were the places the stars went to escape. To chill. To party. It really was about having a good time, connecting and celebrating life with great music as the driving force, and there was no segregation based on race, age, sexuality or even music. Though I never got to see Dike spin (that I remember), talking to friends who did, it’s clear that his mixes at clubs like Rhythm Lounge and Power Tools, and later Enter the Dragon, were transcendent — total precursors to the genre-blender turntablists who came after him, all of whom followed his lead, melding faithful old-school jams, break-beats and classic rock with newer R&B and rap.