menu

Man Dies at EDC Las Vegas 2017

The Best and Worst of EDC Las Vegas 2017


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Man Dies at EDC Las Vegas 2017

Monday, June 19, 2017 at 1:34 p.m.
By Dennis Romero
Attendees as EDC Vegas 2017EXPAND
Attendees as EDC Vegas 2017
Shane Lopes
A A

A man died at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas over the weekend, according to the Clark County Coroner-Medical Examiner's office.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Michael Adam Morse, according to an official who asked that we credit the office for this information. His hometown was not immediately known, and the cause of death was under investigation.

Related Stories

The man died on-site Saturday during the three-day festival, which started Friday, according to the office. The time of death was marked at 7:41 a.m.

The electronic dance music festival, which this year featured Porter Robinson, Green Velvet, Paul Van Dyk, Borgore, Zedd, Marshmello and Martin Garrix, has been plagued by drug-related deaths since 2010, the last year it was held in Los Angeles. Beverly Hills–based organizers Insomniac and Live Nation have responded with zero-tolerance drug policies and increased medical patrols, but the deaths are persistent. (Insomniac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

The demise of 15-year-old Sasha Rodriguez, who sneaked into EDC at L.A. Coliseum in 2010 and later died of an ecstasy overdose, appeared to be one of the factors behind EDC's move the next year to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which saw about 135,000 attendees each day over the weekend, organizers said.

Daytime temperatures in Las Vegas throughout the weekend climbed well above 100 degrees. The event saw 443 medical calls Friday, 305 Saturday and 342 on Sunday, according to Las Vegas Metro Police. Fifteen people were hospitalized for unknown ailments. These kinds of reports can include anything from serious conditions to a scratch that needs a Band-Aid.

Dennis Romero
Dennis Romero has worked on staff at several magazines and newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Los Angeles Times, where he participated in Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the L.A. riots. His work has appeared in Rolling Stone online, the Guardian, and, as a young stringer, the New York Times.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >