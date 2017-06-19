Man Dies at EDC Las Vegas 2017

EXPAND Attendees as EDC Vegas 2017 Shane Lopes

A man died at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas over the weekend, according to the Clark County Coroner-Medical Examiner's office.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Michael Adam Morse, according to an official who asked that we credit the office for this information. His hometown was not immediately known, and the cause of death was under investigation.

The man died on-site Saturday during the three-day festival, which started Friday, according to the office. The time of death was marked at 7:41 a.m.

The electronic dance music festival, which this year featured Porter Robinson, Green Velvet, Paul Van Dyk, Borgore, Zedd, Marshmello and Martin Garrix, has been plagued by drug-related deaths since 2010, the last year it was held in Los Angeles. Beverly Hills–based organizers Insomniac and Live Nation have responded with zero-tolerance drug policies and increased medical patrols, but the deaths are persistent. (Insomniac did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

The demise of 15-year-old Sasha Rodriguez, who sneaked into EDC at L.A. Coliseum in 2010 and later died of an ecstasy overdose, appeared to be one of the factors behind EDC's move the next year to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which saw about 135,000 attendees each day over the weekend, organizers said.

Daytime temperatures in Las Vegas throughout the weekend climbed well above 100 degrees. The event saw 443 medical calls Friday, 305 Saturday and 342 on Sunday, according to Las Vegas Metro Police. Fifteen people were hospitalized for unknown ailments. These kinds of reports can include anything from serious conditions to a scratch that needs a Band-Aid.