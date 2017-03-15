Day Club Palm Springs Coachella Pool Parties to Feature Skrillex, Dillon Francis

And there will be DJs, too. Brian Feinzimer

Coachella's adjacent pool-party scene has become almost as hot as the festival itself, and no party series books more A-list talent than Day Club Palm Springs. After bringing in the likes of Pete Tong, Dirty South and Rae Sremmurd last year, the annual poolside party series at the Hilton Palm Springs has really stepped up its game in 2017 with what looks to be its best lineup yet.

Weekend one kicks off Friday, April 14, with Nicky Romero, then ratchets things up a notch with what is becoming an annual tradition, the OWSLA pool party hosted by Skrillex and friends. On April 16, Sound Nightclub takes over the festivities with special guests to be announced. Weekend two brings in the Mad Decent crew on Friday, April 21, followed by Madeon April 22 and the ever-entertaining Dillon Francis on April 23.

Advance tickets are available at dayclub.ps. See you poolside!