Cool Blue Christmas Sings a Different Holiday Song — 221 of Them, to Be Exact

Few holiday staples are as nauseating as the overexposed Christmas song. That 47 millionth broadcast of “Silver Bells” or “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” reliably instills the sort of fearsome agony that directly created the myth of an increased Yuletide suicide rate — it’s that excruciating. Thanks to the hepwise cats at New York’s Contrast Records, the hyper-fabulous, eight-disc Cool Blue Christmas reissue series comes rattling down the stovepipe with 221 tracks of mind-bendingly marvelous blues, jazz, hillbilly and R&B holiday-themed rarities. Boasting a refreshingly high incidence of never-before-available-on-CD numbers that stretch from 1924 to 1963, it’s a kaleidoscopic safari through a funky wonderland of Xmas merrymaking.

The two-disc Christmas in Jail (Ain’t That a Pain) is nothing short of flabbergasting, with a trove of low-down prewar Delta to swing prizes including Elzadie Robinson’s hypnotic “Santa Claus Crave,” Leroy Carr’s mournful title track and plenty of hot, hopped-up kickers like Jack Teagarden & Johnny Mercer’s “Christ Night in Harlem” and Lionel Hampton’s “Gin for Christmas.” It also offers cautionary gospel (“The Wrong Way to Celebrate Xmas”) and such suggestive teasers as Victoria Spivey’s “I Ain’t Gonna Let You See My Santa Claus” and Roosevelt Sykes’ “Let Me Hang Your Stockings in My Christmas Tree,” not mention classic performances from Bessie Smith, Blind Lemon Jefferson, Leadbelly and Fats Waller.

Running chronologically through a romping five-album collection of hot roasted postwar R&B thrillers courtesy of the forward-reaching likes of Amos Milburn, Johnny Otis, the Ravens, Orioles, Julia Lee and Floyd Dixon, Cool Blue Christmas really delivers. These discs are peppered with straight-ahead, soul-stirring gospel quartets and superlative, more trad bluesmen Sonny Boy Williamson and, credited as per the original label misnomer, ‘Lightening Hopkins.’ Every cut is redolent with the supercharged postwar momentum that catapulted Atomic Age black music into its highest flowering, ranging from familiar but critically important numbers like Charles Brown’s epochal “Merry Christmas Baby” (which introduced the singer-pianist as a leading light, became a much-covered standard and established his sophisticated, deeply influential brand of West Coast "cocktail blues" as a new, modern genre) to Mabel Scott’s ebullient, brassy “Boogie Woogie Santa Claus.”