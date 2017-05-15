menu


Glendale Alternative Music Venue Complex Has Closed

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
Swedish synth-rock duo Kite perform at Complex in March.EXPAND
Swedish synth-rock duo Kite perform at Complex in March.
Levan TK
Complex, the 200-capacity club in Glendale known for its adventurous bookings of underground metal, industrial and electronic artists, has closed, according to a post on the venue's Facebook page. The club's owners, John Giovanazzi and Mike Guerrero, could not be reached for comment, but the closure appears to be effective immediately.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Complex in Glendale is now closed," reads the post. "This venue was the fulfillment of our lifelong dream to create a space that gave alternative artists a friendly and accommodating space to present their art, and we will miss all of you so much. A majority of our booked shows will be moving to other venues, and all presale tickets will be valid and honored at the new locations. Please follow and subscribe to our longtime partners Church of the 8th Day, Das Bunker, The Elegy Ensemble, and Floorplan Productions for all of their future endeavors. It has truly been a pleasure to serve you, and we hope to see everyone soon when we manifest into our future form.”

Opened in 2013, Complex played host over the years to such well-regarded local and international artists as Author and Punisher, Night Demon, Youth Code, Kite, Das Ich, Haujobb and The Dillinger Escape Plan. It was also home to the popular alternative karaoke night Ground Control.

As of this writing, the Complex website remains up, with shows listed through July 14.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

