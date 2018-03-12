Common Celebrates African Culture at Hollywood House Party

On Thursday, March 8, the African Getdown took over the Absolut Elyx house in Los Angeles, honoring the global impact of African culture and recognizing the continent’s creative impact in the United States. The evening began at the Women’s Club of Hollywood, which was fitting on International Women’s Day. From there, attendees were escorted via shuttle to and from this decadent house in the hills.

The anticipation rose as the short ride came to an end. Attendees from industries all across the board were decked out in the most gorgeous African-style outfits. I entered the mansion (actually the home of Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin) and was immediately swept away by all the love, joy and positive energy in the room.

EXPAND DA L.E.S, left, Anatii, DJ Heavy K, Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha, Common and Ayanda Thabethe at the African Getdown Getty Images for Absolut Elyx