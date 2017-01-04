Coachella Is Already Sold Out

EXPAND Before you put together your festival look, don't forget to buy those tickets. Willie T.

Bad news, Beyoncé fans: Coachella 2017 has sold out. The 99,000-capacity festival took only about three hours to sell out all $399 general admission passes for both weekends. That's not record time — the 2015 edition, headlined by Drake, Jack White and AC/DC, sold out in just 40 minutes — but it's fast enough to leave a lot of fans out in the cold.

Now for the good news: Tickets are already flooding the secondary market, and although you'll pay a premium to the resellers, the prices aren't quite as gouge-y (yet) as they've been in recent years. Last we checked, a pair of GA passes for weekend one will set you back as little as $619, according to ticket market aggregator TiqIQ (which, tellingly, groups Coachella in the category "Beyoncé tickets"). Weekend two tickets are even cheaper, starting at $534 — and, as we've noted in the past, many consider Coachella's second weekend to be the better of the two.

If the thought of dropping more than $600 on a festival ticket makes you feel like Heath Ledger's Joker setting a pile of money on fire, just remember: People paid an average of $1,434.91 to see OutKast headline Coachella in 2014.