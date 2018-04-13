Coachella 2018: Vince Staples, The Regrettes, Greta Van Fleet and More

This year, I’m attending Coachella for the first time. I’ve been to other festivals in different parts of the world; Glastonbury, Phoenix, Reading and Donington in England, Riot Fest in Denver, Movement in Detroit, to name a few. They’re all different; they all have their own quirks. And I’m told that Coachella 2018 is a very different beast from that which was born in this desert valley back in 1999. Whether that’s a good thing or not is subjective, but there are so many bands performing over the seven stages (more if you count the various houses and parties), that there really is something here for everyone.

In advance of the festival, I was offered all kinds of advice, and numerous warnings. It is, they said, fucking hot. They’re right. Writing between bands in what feels like a oven is challenging. The lines to get wristbands and then to get in, not to mention the traffic, are an ordeal, made worse when the gates were 90 minutes late opening.

No complaints, though; this thing is phenomenal. First impressions are that the effort they put into the design of the in-tent stages is far more impressive than in Britain. The Sonora Stage in particular, with the graffiti-adorned walls and floor, is spectacular. I’m told there are 125,000 people here, but the festival spread over such a large space that it feels relatively clear when moving from stage to stage. This is a blessing.