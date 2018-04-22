Coachella 2018: Tyler, the Creator, Post Malone and More

Day two of Coachella weekend two means attendees now are familiar with the festival grounds and semi-know their way around. As the heat slowly started to fade, eager fans made their way over to the Snakehips set at the Sahara Tent. As always, the visuals for this British EDM duo were dazzling — bright and colorful to match their high-energy, feel-good music.

A quick remix of “Act a Fool” by Ludacris had the crowd rejoicing and singing to the chorus verbatim. “All Falls Down” by Kanye West followed and was met with the same reception. Snakehips definitely knew what the crowd wants to hear.

Next were Brockhampton at the Mojave Tent, who had just played a sold-out show at the Novo in Los Angeles a few days earlier. This 15-member hip-hop group just signed to RCA Records for $22 million. If you need a pick-me-up, or want to discover some new tunes to add to your playlist, these guys do not disappoint. Led by Kevin Abstract, Brockhampton proved to be one of Coachella’s best acts.

They also had a moment of cultural appreciation as one of the members brought onstage a huge African flag and waved it around — this was during “SISTER / NATION.”

Brockhampton Nikki Jahanforouz

Next was MØ, who commanded the main stage as if she was the headliner. It was beautiful to see a female powerhouse deliver such a standout set. It was a mix of pop, R&B and EDM — Coachella in a nutshell.

By 7:55 p.m., many had successfully made their way over to the main stage for Tyler, the Creator’s set. Tyler’s energy and ability to entertain is the very reason he’s on the bill, performing right before Queen Bey. His entire set was dark, as usual, matching his music and personality.

Tyler performed “911,” a fan favorite, with his leopard-printed hair and a Band-Aid on his cheek. This is a man who does not give a fuck what you think. This is an artist whom the youth praise because he encourages them to be their own. “IFHY” was next. He screamed “I fucking hate you!” with his loud, raspy voice.

“Who That Boy” was the highlight of the set. Tyler started on an elevated stage in the form of a tree, high in the air, and ended with a guest appearance by A$AP Rocky. “Glitter” was much-needed, as he took it down half a notch. He proceeded to let the crowd know that this weekend was far greater than the last.

“See You Again” almost had some in tears (including me).

Post Malone Nikki Jahanforouz

Next was an unexpected but totally welcome guest appearance by Tinashe during Blackbear’s set at the Sahara Tent. But the real party was Post Malone, which proved to be a shitshow before it even started. The pushing and shoving was at an all-time high, as dedicated fans refused to move even an inch away from their spot at the very front.

Post came out to “Too Young” in matching white gold-accented top and bottoms, with his shirt wide open like the true rock star he is. He asked the crowd who came with their best friends, which lead right into “Go Flex.” He dedicated the next song, “I Fall Apart,” to the “stupid girl who broke his heart.”

If that’s not enough, he brings out Ty Dolla $ign for “Psycho,” Rae Sremmurd for “Powerglide” and Pharrell for “Up There.”