Coachella 2018: The Weeknd Doesn't Need Surprise Guests

With The Weeknd quickly reaching superstardom, it was only right for the XO founder to close out night one with a near-midnight headlining set time. As always, save the best for last. It seemed like all of Coachella decided to flock over to the main stage to catch the Toronto R&B singer doing what he does best. The space soon proved to be twice as crowded as it was for SZA’s set prior.

The Weeknd most recently released an EP, My Dear Melancholy, out of thin air. Fans were pleased with the sounds of the old Weeknd — the nitty-gritty love affair Weeknd. While some joked that was his way of getting over ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, music lovers rejoiced.