Coachella 2018: Snoop Surprised Revolve Fest

There may be plenty to see on the Coachella grounds, but that's only half the story — every year there are countless parties outside the festival as well. For the third year in a row, online retailer Revolve hosted its own festival on Saturday and Sunday of weekend one.

Revolve is an online shop offering more than 500 brands in women's and men's apparel, shoes and accessories. Its festival, which took place at the beautiful Merv Griffin Estate a couple miles from the Coachella grounds, provided guests with a full slate of fun. For food, there was an In-N-Out truck as well as Bai popsicles. For drinks, there was a Heineken tent, Champagne provided by Moet & Chandon, and a CÎROC vodka bar that featured coconut cocktails.

Snoop at Revolver Fest BFA + GettyImages