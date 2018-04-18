Coachella 2018: Snoop Surprised Revolve Fest

There may be plenty to see on the Coachella grounds, but that's only half the story — every year there are countless parties outside the festival as well. For the third year in a row, online retailer Revolve hosted its own festival on Saturday and Sunday of weekend one.
Revolve is an online shop offering more than 500 brands in women's and men's apparel, shoes and accessories. Its festival, which took place at the beautiful Merv Griffin Estate a couple miles from the Coachella grounds, provided guests with a full slate of fun. For food, there was an In-N-Out truck as well as Bai popsicles. For drinks, there was a Heineken tent, Champagne provided by Moet & Chandon, and a CÎROC vodka bar that featured coconut cocktails.
For entertainment, festival guests could go on the swing carousel ride that was from Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch. If your stomach couldn't handle that, then there were plenty of Instagram-able photo opportunities conveniently set up throughout the grounds, including a vintage car with flowers flowing out of it, a huge water geyser and a "Summertime Vibes" swing set. Guests also could choose a pair of Quay Australia sunglasses to take home with them. Poolside, one could get bottle service at a chic cabana or listen to a live music lineup that almost rivaled Coachella Festival.
This year's lineup included Snoop Dogg, Warren G, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross and a surprise performance by Chance the Rapper. Some of the famous party guests included models Joan Smalls and Winnie Harlow and musicians Ty Dolla $ign and Lauren Jauregui as well as actress Victoria Justice. Sure, nothing can top a performance by Beyoncé in the main festival, but once again the Revolve Festival managed to provide an entertaining and interactive break from the craziness of Coachella.
