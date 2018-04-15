Coachella 2018: Hayley Kiyoko, Cuco and More

With Destiny’s Child reuniting during Beyoncé’s set, and X Japan putting on a masterful rock & roll performance (including holograms) at the end of Saturday, not to mention David Byrne and Tyler, the Creator kicking ass, Sunday had a lot of work to do to keep up.

Los Angeles R&B duo They. (the period is part of the name) were a cool surprise. The fact that they blended in a bit of Nirvana’s “Polly” during a song that has an otherwise classic soul sound illustrates where these guys are coming from. The roses wrapped around the mic stand were a nice touch too, somehow reminiscent of a bygone age. But the sound isn’t dated either; the songs are memorable, while the big vocals soar with believable, raw lyrics. Must hear more.

Over at the Yuma Stage, Peggy Gou seemed to be making the most of her Coachella debut with a set that blended ’90s house and early techno, while both Snail Mail and Japanese Breakfast played beautifully understated sets that focused more on the song than the show.