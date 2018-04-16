Coachella 2018: Haim, First Aid Kit

Saturday at Coachella was all about girl power when two bands composed of sisters brought their unique talent to weekend one of the music festival. First up on Saturday afternoon at the Outdoor Theatre were Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit.

The sisters used their 45-minute set to brilliantly show off their clear, crisp voices and incredible musicality, playing guitar as skillfully as they sang. Their voices and sound evoked a haunting nostalgia for the country/folk singers of the 1960s and ’70s. In fact, their sound is so authentic one could almost forget that Klara and Johanna are not from the States. Paying tribute, they dedicated their song "Emmylou" to all of their "country heroes," which included Johnny and June Carter Cash and, of course, Emmylou Harris.

Playing songs from their three most recent albums, highlights included "Wolf" from their 2012 album, The Lion's Roar, and one of their biggest hits, "My Silver Lining" from 2014's Stay Gold, which closed out their nine-song set. Perhaps the most powerful moment, however, came with the song the duo penned for International Women's Day in 2017, "You Are the Problem Here."

Before playing the song, which is about a rapist's lenient sentence, the sisters told the crowd that the questions we should be asking are "why did you do it?" to the perpetrators rather than "what were you wearing?" to the victims.

"Ladies, I hope you feel empowered," they said to the audience, encouraging them to "keep the conversation going."

Hours later, after the sun set and right before another strong woman closed out the night, Haim took the main Coachella stage for a 50-minute set. Unlike the sisters from Sweden, this trio of siblings grew up right here in the San Fernando Valley. Calling Coachella their "hometown festival," Haim exclaimed that they were "having a minor panic attack" playing the main stage of the festival, especially right before Beyoncé.

They explained that this was the 10th time they's attended Coachella and even told a story about attending the festival with Kesha once; one of the sisters got a little more than she bargained for when Kesha gave her some chocolate for low blood sugar that "wasn't just chocolate." The sisters also revealed that they saw Prince's set when he headlined the festival, which up until this point had been one of the best moments of their lives. Now, however, that moment was finally topped for them.

"Let's party like Prince would want us to!" they yelled to the crowd.

Haim didn't shy away from paying tribute to their roots. In the middle of their set, they played a clip of Randy Newman singing his signature love letter to the City of Angels, "I Love L.A." During "Want You Back," the band featured a video of a ride through the streets of the San Fernando Valley. Haim ended their set with their signature hit "The Wire" followed by "Right Now," after which the sisters put down their other instruments and performed an incredible drum spectacular.

"[We've] been waiting [our] whole lives for this moment," the sisters told a crowd that seemed equally overjoyed.