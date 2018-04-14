Coachella 2018: Chic, Chloe X Halle, Kittens and More

It’s a very “L.A.” start to Coachella Saturday, with local D.J. and L.A. Weekly cover star Kittens performing early on the Sahara Stage. It’s a huge area so, with many festivalites apparently still shaking off last night’s cobwebs, the crowd looks very sparse when she starts. No matter — Whittier’s own Lauren Abedini took it all in her stride. Screens projected oceans and mountains, while Kittens played the sort of heavy-beat, Dilla-inspired set that got her this far.

Over on the Mojave Stage, another L.A.-based act, Chloe X Halle, were phenomenal. It’s the blend of operatic and classic R&B vocals that makes these sisters so special. Their sound seems equally inspired by Beyoncé and Kate Bush (I feel like Bush’s name has come up a lot this weekend — are young singers checking her out more lately?), and songs such as the opening “Galaxy” and “Everywhere” just kill. On the latter, the siblings sing, “I got money everywhere, falling off the tree,” yet it doesn’t sound crass. Rather, Chloe X Halle are willing themselves success, and by God it’s working.

Biggest and best surprise of the day was Japan’s Otoboke Beaver. These women play filthy, crunchy garage-punk that is both relentlessly heavy and catchy; it seems inspired by the likes of The Melvins and Melt Banana. Completely unfamiliar with them beforehand, I’ll be digging into their back catalog when I get home.