Coachella 2018: Cardi B, Eminem and More

The final stretch! Day three of Coachella weekend two, which actually proved to be the hottest day in the desert thus far. With the main stage lawn slowly but surely picking up, talented music duo Lion Babe brought their majestic energy for the 2:10 p.m. slot on the main stage. Not even a casual passersby could miss Jillian Hervey’s bright red hair and Lucas Goodman’s wavy neon shirt.

Next was LANY, and who doesn’t like indie pop? With Paul Klein’s soothing voice leading the band’s live instrumentation, they were made for days like this.

Day three also marked the day Cardi B, hip-hop’s fast-rising star, took to the stage. With a 5:45 p.m. set time, music lovers of all stripes gathered to see what the self-proclaimed ex-stripper was about. Her set came equipped with 20 to 30 dancers, all in sync for the duration of the entire 35-minute show. The singer rocked a bold, bright blue eye shadow that popped against her all-white ensemble as fans screamed Cardi B ad-libs the entire night. “OKURR!”

“Welcome to Boachella!” blasted out of the speakers before we heard Cardi’s distinct voice. She started her set with “Get Up 10,” which also kicks off her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Next, she took it all the way to her hometown of the Bronx, New York, dancing and twerking all over the stage. All while pregnant.

“Money Bag” was next, as her dancers hung from the pole above her. It looked a little shaky at first, but if it survived the first weekend, it was going to survive this one. Cardi then took everyone to the strip club for “No Limit."

Cardi B at Coachella 2018 Nikki Jahanforouz

SZA made a guest appearance on “I Do." And she brought out two of the hottest Latin artists in music right now, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, for “I Like It.”

“Bickenhead,” “Bardier Cardi” and her breakout single, “Bodak Yellow,” sealed the deal. All hail Cardi B.

French Montana’s set at the Sahara Tent proved to be a full-blown party. They played hits like “Pop That,” “All the Way Up,” “Don’t Panic” and “Ocho Cinco” and the crowd ate it up. Amber Rose was up top by the turntables alongside Frenchie’s female DJ, Duffey — whom he shouted out throughout the night. A few moments later, Ty Dolla $ign popped out to perform his hit record “Ex."

Eminem was the grand finale, one of the greatest rappers of our time. Aside from his ability to spit-fire verses at an impossible rate, the Detroit rapper has a catalog of timeless records that just scream nostalgia.

“Till I Collapse” brought everybody back to 2002, when Em released one of his greatest projects to date, The Eminem Show. “3 a.m.” from The Relapse followed, before more throwbacks. Songs like “Square Dance,” “Kill You” and “White America” had festivalgoers shouting out the lyrics. Whether it’s politics, racism or social injustice, Marshall Mathers was the definition of no filter.

Whether you are a fan of rap or not, you must respect this Detroit rapper for his art. He brought out Skylar Grey, who showed up in an elegant yet revealing white romper, her vocals balancing out his over-aggressive raps. She performed three songs with him: “Walk on Water,” “Love the Way You Lie” and “Stan.”

While the surprise was ruined from weekend one, 50 Cent came out during “Patiently Waiting,” and he was met with near delirium. Em let him perform “I Get Money” and “In Da Club” — more nostalgia. Next up was Dr. Dre, as the dynamic duo performed “Nothin’ But a G Thang.”

“Lose Yourself” took us right back to 8 Mile. At 45 years old, Marshall Mathers has still got it.

