Coachella 2018: Beyoncé Celebrates Her Homecoming With Destiny's Child Reunion

"Thank you for letting me be the first black woman to headline Coachella," Beyoncé told a loving crowd that, predictably, responded enthusiastically. Indeed, since her Lemonade album, the "woke" Beyoncé hasn't shied away from political and social issues, and she took full advantage of the Coachella platform on Saturday night. This only complemented her signature high-caliber performance, which was chockfull of complex choreography, spot-on vocals, call-backs to past artists (this performance featured "Lilac Wine" by Nina Simone), four costumes, dancers and a full live band.

Beyoncé's Coachella performance, which began with Queen B proclaiming, "Welcome to Beyoncé's homecoming 2018," kept her on the same political track she started going down two years ago with Lemonade (although, to be fair, she's been a strong vocal advocate for feminism and women's right as far back as her Destiny's Child days).

During "Sorry," Beyoncé took a break from the "suck on my balls" line to ask the audience, "Ladies, are we smart? Are we strong? Have we had enough?" The response she received serves as a reminder of just how important it is that high-profile figures such as Beyoncé stay involved and vocal.