menu

Coachella 2017 Will Feature Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead

Our 5 Favorite Coachella Rumors (and 3 Bold Headliner Predictions)


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Coachella 2017 Will Feature Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:08 a.m.
By Andy Hermann
Queen Bey will reign over the Empire Polo Club grounds this April.EXPAND
Queen Bey will reign over the Empire Polo Club grounds this April.
Photo by Eve Barlow
A A

The Coachella 2017 lineup has been announced, and as expected, Beyoncé leads an impressive list of headliners that also includes Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, Bon Iver and The xx.

Related Stories

Other intriguing bookings at this year's Coachella include an appearance by long-dormant Australian "plunderphonics" pioneers The Avalanches, a rare festival gig for German film composer Hans Zimmer, and what will presumably be a three-way tag-team DJ set by techno forefathers Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson, who are billed under their nickname The Belleville Three.

Tickets for Coachella go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. PST at Coachella.com.

Coachella 2017 Will Feature Beyonc&eacute;, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead (6)EXPAND
Goldenvoice
Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >