Coachella 2017 Will Feature Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead

EXPAND Queen Bey will reign over the Empire Polo Club grounds this April. Photo by Eve Barlow

The Coachella 2017 lineup has been announced, and as expected, Beyoncé leads an impressive list of headliners that also includes Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, Bon Iver and The xx.

Other intriguing bookings at this year's Coachella include an appearance by long-dormant Australian "plunderphonics" pioneers The Avalanches, a rare festival gig for German film composer Hans Zimmer, and what will presumably be a three-way tag-team DJ set by techno forefathers Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson, who are billed under their nickname The Belleville Three.

Tickets for Coachella go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. PST at Coachella.com.