Coachel-L.A.: Local Artists Kittens, The Regrettes, Chloe X Halle and The Marias Prepare to Rep the City at Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival turns 20 next year. That's two decades of putting personal hygiene to one side for a weekend, of diabolical porta-potties, of trying to find the best off-site parties, of forgetting about sleep, of a surprisingly (for a music festival) wonderful selection of eats, of magnificent art to admire and, of course, of countless stunning musical artists and groups to try to negotiate.

Yeah, nothing says "festival" like the personal day-plan. If you only catch 10 minutes of that DJ, you might be able to see the last bit of that awesome local band you saw at the Echoplex that one time. Stay at the back and run, and you might be able to see all of the headline bands on every stage. The whole thing must be plotted with extreme care.

Coachella, of course, has nationwide appeal, but for those of us on the West Coast, it's the festival of choice. A relatively short drive into the desert, and a gloriously chaotic nirvana awaits. Partly as a result, for the L.A. bands and artists who make the grade and are awarded with a spot on the bill, it's a particularly big deal. And this year, there are plenty.

Toward the top of the bills each day, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Haim, Tyler, the Creator, and A Perfect Circle (to name just a few) are from this region. But deeper dives reveal additional familiar local faces.

Kittens Star Foreman

Whittier-born Lauren Abedini is better known as the DJ Kittens. Blessed with an engaging wit and sharp intelligence, she started working the decks back in 2011, spinning at local shows while she was in college. When a day job fell through, she decided to give DJing a proper shot with the proviso that, if six months later she was still struggling, she'd get a "real" job again. She never had to do that.

Abedini had a fake ID and was clubbing from the age of 16 — a fairly common story. She was soaking up everything that she saw and heard, but when she started creating her own music, it was the Motor City that provided the greatest inspiration.

"Early days, I used to play really underground stuff off of like Stones Throw — heavy beat stuff like J Dilla vibes, throwback hip-hop and soulful stuff," Kittens says. "As things have grown, I've incorporated a lot more bits of electronic music, different types of urban sounds. J Dilla, Madlib, Flying Lotus ... all that stuff influenced me heavily."

Kittens' first set was at Bar Lubitsch, and she says now that it was so bad she wanted to die. Like stand-up comedy, electronic music DJing is something that you have to dive into, make the leap, and get the early jitters and fuck-ups out of the way. Unlike rock & roll, it's not particularly forgiving with said fuck-up. But she continued to self-teach, with the occasional helping hand from friends.

"Finally, a friend of mine told me about basic song structure, phrasing and stuff like that," she says. "All of a sudden, I was like, 'Oh, I get it, there's a formula here.' As soon as I figured that out, everything changed."

Once she got going, there was no stopping her. Kittens co-founded the Athletixx collective with Hoodboi, Falcons and Promnite, though the group is on hiatus while they focus on their own music. She's also justifiably proud of her work with PWR, a nonprofit series of DJ workshops for women.

"I was teaching DJ classes to make ends meet," Kittens says. "I realized in these classes where there were guys and girls, there was such a different dynamic. Both people didn't know what they were doing, everyone was there to learn, and there for their first time, but the boys experimented, they overcompensated with ego. The girls would be really insecure and kind of passive. Fall back and be scared to mess up, scared to experiment. That really bummed me out. On top of that, I've experienced my share of struggles and discrimination as a girl in the club world and music world. So I ended up starting to teach classes just for girls, where they had a safe space to learn, to let go and try things. Not worry about people judging them. I could also talk about different tips and tricks for navigating that whole industry as a girl."

PWR launched last year, with the cover charge going to L.A. Women's Shelter and the L.A. LGBT Center. The second phase of the program will launch this year, and that's going to be focused on providing resources, support and visibility for different oppressed groups and minorities.

Kittens is a special kind of artist, and it's wonderful that she'll be repping Los Angeles at Coachella this year. Besides a set at an off-site Heineken party, she's never performed at the festival before, and she says she's freaking out.

"I love festival crowds because they're so eager and ready to accept whatever you give them, whereas some crowds can be difficult," Kittens says. "Whether it's a club setting or more of a hard-ticket concert type vibe, especially in big cities like L.A. and New York. People are standing there waiting to be impressed, and can be difficult. But festivals, everybody's there and ready to go, ready to hear what you have. It's just so fun."

Chloe X Halle Star Foreman