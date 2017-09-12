menu

Circle V Vegan and Animal Rights Festival Returns With Moby, Waka Flocka Flame

Circle V Vegan and Animal Rights Festival Returns With Moby, Waka Flocka Flame

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 10:05 a.m.
By Andy Hermann
Moby will co-headline the second annual Circle V festival, which he also co-founded with No Doubt's Tony Kanal.
Melissa Danis
As anyone who's ever dined at his restaurant Little Pine knows, Moby takes veganism very seriously. Not only is the menu 100 percent animal-free, all profits from the Silver Lake eatery go to animal rights organizations. So when Moby launched his own mini-festival last year, Circle V, it was no surprise that it too had a vegan theme, and doubled as a charity event for Mercy for Animals, a non-profit aimed at reducing cruelty to farm animals and inspiring consumers "to make compassionate food choices."

Today, Spaceland Presents announced that it is partnering with Moby and his Circle V co-founder Tony Kanal of No Doubt to bring the festival back for a second year. Moby will once again headline the event, performing a rare live set, this time alongside rapper Waka Flocka Flame and Kanal's new band Dreamcar, featuring his fellow No Doubters Tom Dumont and Adrian Young together with AFI lead singer Davey Havok. Comedian/musician Reggie Watts and rapper/singer Raury round out the bill, with more performers and special guests to be announced. All performers are vegan.

In addition to music, Circle V will feature guest speaker panels, including talks with plant-based chefs, vegan athletes and animal rights experts and activists. Participating vegan food and beverage vendors include Little Pine (of course), Ridiculous Baking Co., Plant Food for People, Mama's International Tamales, Word of Mouth Truck, Sage Vegan Bistro & Brewery and Donut Friend among many others. There will also be a vegan beer garden offering samples from over 20 breweries and a non-alcoholic vegan kombucha garden. It all takes place Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Regent Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Once again, the event benefits Mercy for Animals.

Tickets for the event are on sale now via Ticketfly. For more information, visit CircleV.com.

Circle V Vegan and Animal Rights Festival Returns With Moby, Waka Flocka Flame
Courtesy Spaceland Presents
Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

