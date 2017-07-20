Chester Bennington of Linkin Park Dead From Apparent Suicide

Chester Bennington interacts with fans during Linkin Park's set at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas concert in 2014. Timothy Norris

Chester Bennington, the rock singer best-known for his work with L.A.-based alternative metal band Linkin Park, died this morning in what the L.A. County coroner is calling an apparent suicide attempt. He was 41.

TMZ.com first reported that law enforcement responded around 9 a.m. this morning to an emergency call from Bennington's home in Palos Verdes Estates. The L.A. Times later confirmed the death with the coroner's office and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, whose paramedics were also called to the scene.

Related Stories The 10 Greatest Nu-Metal Albums

Authorities confirmed that when Bennington's body was found, it appeared that he had hanged himself.

Bennington, who was originally from Phoenix, Arizona, joined Linkin Park as their lead singer in 1999. The Agoura Hills band, known for their aggressive mix of metal, hip-hop and electronic rock, was among the most successful groups from the nu-metal era, selling over 10 million copies of their debut album Hybrid Theory and another 4 million of its 2003 follow-up, Meteora. Their most recent album, One More Light, was released in May of this year and became the band's sixth release to top the Billboard 200 album chart.

In 2013, Bennington replaced Scott Weiland as the lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots, a role he would fill for the next three years. In December of 2015, less than a month after Bennington announced he was leaving the group, Weiland died of a drug overdose while on a solo tour.

In both lyrics and interviews, Bennington spoke openly about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, as well as the trauma he suffered from being sexually abused by an older man when he was very young. "I can't help the fact that everyone can see these scars," he sang on "Numb," one of the band's many hits from the 2000s. "Time won't heal this damage anymore/Don't turn your back on me, I won't be ignored."

Mike Shinoda, Bennington's co-vocalist in Linkin Park, tweeted at 12:03 p.m. Pacific time: "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one."

Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda Bentley, and their three children, as well as three children from previous relationships.