Cherry Glazerr Drops "Juicy Socks" Video Prior to Coachella

Since forming in 2013, Los Angeles indie rockers Cherry Glazerr have put out two full-length albums and two EPs, and the personnel has varied dramatically with each one. Only self-proclaimed band leader Clementine Creevy has remained constant through the excellent Haxel Princess and Apocalipstick albums.

The current incarnation is completed by drummer Tabor Allen and bassist Devin O’Brien, and the trio open for Portugal. The Man at the Fox on Thursday, before their debut appearance at Coachella. We caught up with Creevy to discuss all of that and more...

L.A. Weekly: You’ve had another big 12 months — how do you think the band has grown in that time?

Clementine Creevy: It’s been a really fun and beautiful process, being in this band and leading this band. I feel as though it’s a band that I lead, that has had a lot of beautiful additions to it and a lot of people have played in it. I’m proud of that. Every record has had a different lineup on it, and I just think it’s cool. I’m proud of it because it feels like the type of exploration of collaborative music that I’ve always wanted to achieve. So basically what I mean to say is, I’ve been able to do everything in my wildest dreams without flaw or folly.

You play the Fox in advance of Coachella — was that a deliberate warmup ploy?



They came post-Coachella with the offer but I’m glad they came because it does feel like a good warmup. Playing with Portugal. The Man is going to be good fun. We just played with The Breeders last night at the Fonda and it was crazy. It was killer. They played a lot of stuff from the new album, and it was so good. They’re the coolest people I’ve ever seen. You know when people are so cool, it’s blinding? That’s how they were.

Do you generally prefer indoor shows or festivals?



Certainly indoor

or club shows. Outdoor festivals have their beautiful cool moments. You think of the Smashing Pumpkins in 1994 playing “Disarm” to 700,000 people. A sea of people. The wind in Billy Corgan’s face. Those moments happen at festivals for sure, and it’s really amazing and astounding. But for the most part, it’s a little bit rough around the edges as far as sound, smoothness and show production goes.

Are you excited about Coachella?



This is our first time playing. I’ve been as an attendee before. It definitely feels like a cool badge of honor. I’m really excited. It’s one of those bucket-list kind of monuments.

Will the Fox and Coachella sets be different?



What if it’s exactly the same? We show up to the Fox and it’s outside somehow, everyone is wearing flower crowns. That would be weird. I’m assuming they’ll be different. I’m pretty sure we have 45 minutes for both. There may be some mixing, swishing and swooshing. Possibly some swoshing. Possibly some flipping and flopping. But it’ll be a pretty similar setlist.

Who else will you be checking out at Coachella…?



I feel like we play on a great day. I want to see Brockhampton, Yaeji, Bane’s World, Snail Mail, Beyoncé and Tyler, the Creator. I have been digging Yaeji’s music for the past year or so. She’s a great hip-hop ambient artist from New York who puts out really good rap pop songs.

The “Juicy Socks” single is about to drop, and we just saw video — are you happy with the way it came out?



Yes, I’m so excited. It was so much fun to film that music video and I’m definitely very happy with how it turned out. It was a collaborative concept. I’m a huge fan of Tina, one of the wrestlers, and I knew that I wanted to feature her. She’s part of a team called FLOW — Future Ladies of Wrestling. I knew I wanted to feature her. She captures the essence of “Juicy Socks” — her smashing things to smithereens.

When Coachella is done, what’s next for you this year?



We’re finishing up our latest album.