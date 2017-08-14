Camp Flog Gnaw Announces 2017 Lineup With Tyler, Kid Cudi, Lana Del Rey

Tyler, the Creator will co-headline his Camp Flog Gnaw festival Oct. 28-29. Timothy Norris

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the music festival founded by Odd Future ringleader Tyler, the Creator, has announced the lineup for its sixth annual happening, and it's yet another great addition to what is shaping up to be a jam-packed fall festival calendar. In addition to Tyler himself, headliners include Lana Del Rey, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Solange, Migos, Mac Miller, Kehlani and Justice. Lil Yachty, Vince Staples, Earl Sweatshirt, 2 Chainz and Willow and Jaden Smith (together! prepare to explode, internet!) are just some of the many other highlights of the hip-hop–heavy lineup.

Among the other noteworthy acts on the bill, local favorites Trash Talk and FIDLAR will provide some garage/punk racket, Alison Wonderland brings the EDM, the ever-entertaining Kelis will bring all the boys to her yard, and living legend Roy Ayers (Tyler's an avowed fan) will lay down his influential '70s soul-jazz sound. In addition to music, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will once again deliver on its name with carnival rides and games.

It all goes down Oct. 28 and 29 at Exposition Park (the same site as FYF — Solange, who played that fest this year, too, may experience some serious déjà vu). Tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 17, at noon at campfloggnaw.com and will set you back $208 for a GA weekend pass or $368 for VIP.