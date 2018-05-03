British Indie Band Arctic Monkeys Return With Tranquility

It is an uncharacteristically windy day in Los Angeles. On a dusty street off the main drags of North Hollywood, the ferocious wind whips the sounds of crunching rock & roll guitars through the air. This is confusing, as the Arctic Monkeys — Los Angeles residents for the last six years — are meant to be rehearsing in the studio space from which the heavy sounds are emanating. The Arctic Monkeys' new album, their sixth, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, is a change in direction for the British foursome, but these extreme sounds are not it.

Approaching the studios, numerous flight cases with "The Cult" stenciled on them are spotted. This explains the confusion in sounds, which are drowning out those of the Arctic Monkeys, whose rehearsal space is tucked at the back of the complex, behind an outdoor, presumably smoking table, and a green room of sorts.

In here, the sounds are reliably Arctic Monkeys ones: clever, fun, sharp, quirky. Two by two they emerge, first vocalist Alex Turner and drummer Matt Helders, who represent the group to the public more often than not. Then guitarist Jamie Cook and bassist Nick O'Malley, who are only a short step behind the other two in their public presence. Every single one of them is dressed up, certainly by Los Angeles' relentlessly casual standards, and far too outfitted for a closed rehearsal. This is a particularly intense one as they prepare for the initial bout of touring for Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The tour's third date, on May 5, is in their adopted hometown, at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, less than a week before the album's release.

All but Helders sport shoulder-length hair that is immaculately coiffed, staying in place while looking as if fingers could still be run through it without hair products blocking the move. They favor button-down shirts, tucked into iron-creased trousers, and they wear polished dress shoes rather than sneakers. And they look good: healthy and fresh, clear-eyed and clear-skinned, smooth with finely angled edges. Living in Los Angeles agrees with these fellows. They look like they practice yoga and meditation daily and swill cold-pressed juices, punctuated by the occasional street taco.

Once they open their mouths, however, they are pure Sheffield, the city they come from in north-central England. Turner, in particular, sounds like he never ventured far from where he grew up, using all the wrong verb tenses and persons and employing "me" as a possessive instead of "my." All this does is add to their British rock-star swagger, with which they are brimming.

Turner and Helders sit side by side, beneath countless gold and platinum framed records belonging to heavy metal bands they've never heard of, awarded in the years before they were born. The era referenced is the mid-'80s, as the Arctic Monkeys are in their very early 30s. Where Helders is inherently unimpressed, with a natural air of assuredness, Turner is quick to turn things into jokes and eager to go off on unrelated tangents, deflecting attention from himself.

His need for deflection is not surprising. The Arctic Monkeys have been in the limelight since they were under 21 years of age, with Turner at the nucleus of scrutiny, his unique turn of phrase the subject of both dissection and hilarity.

The Arctic Monkeys' Mercury Music Prize–winning 2006 album, Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not is the fastest-selling debut in the United Kingdom, spawning the perennial crowd pleasers "I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor" and "When the Sun Goes Down." Its speedy follow-up, 2007's Favourite Worst Nightmare, took its predecessor's neo-punk, danceable garage rock and amped it up, generating the timeless hits "Fluorescent Adolescent" and "Teddy Picker." With the next two albums, Humbug (2009), co-produced by Josh Homme, and Suck It and See (2011), the group lost a bit of their rapid-selling momentum but not much of their dedicated fan base, adding younger and younger members to their audience. With 2013's AM, the Arctic Monkeys changed direction in their recording process and had their most significant international success, including the monster smashes "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High," "Snap Out of It," "Do I Wanna Know?" and "R U Mine?"

Legs crossed at the knee, Turner, whose facial hair is immaculately groomed, is wearing numerous additional pieces of clothing, including a waistcoat and a blazer, all fitted, all becoming. Considering his below-average height, his ensemble gives him stature and his style aids in confirming his bona fide rock-star frontman status. Yet he speaks in stops and starts, one by one picking and discarding words he feels are, or aren't, the correct choices to express his exact meaning. And he pauses, a lot. He is not, however, as interview-shy as he's made out to be in the media; quite the opposite, he is simply careful and accurate.

"We made one album here, then we made another album here, and we just stayed," Turner says of the band's relocation to Los Angeles. He and Helders are full-time Angelenos; Cook and O'Malley, once full-time, now are part-time, with families in the U.K.. For many years, the Arctic Monkeys have been attached to one leggy model or another, and now some of them have married these ladies and had children with them, except Turner, who is very serious with his latest model girlfriend, Taylor Bagley, and clarifies that while they don't have children, they are a family.

"The move wasn't to escape England," Helders says. "It was just an extra experience. We came for a reason rather than just, 'Let's change our lives.' We were making records and still seeing each other quite a lot. I imagine it being terrifying and quite isolating if you do that on your own, completely pack everything up and start a new life. It felt more gradual than that."