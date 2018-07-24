Blessed by Vox

To attend a vox performance is an experience that's as close to seeing an angel as is possible in this lifetime. She always appears in all white, with a sheer veil shrouding her body and often the stage as well. At her show at the Standard this week, you’ll probably find fans emulating her with their own holy outfits.

Sarah Winters is the woman under the veil. Her moniker draws from the Latin word for voice, and is pronounced "wokes" — apt for a project that relies heavily on a cappella and looping.

The idea for the name came from her first tattoo, which reads across her fingers: "vox et praeterea nihil," or “a voice and nothing else.” She got inked years prior to her rebirth as vox and is thankful she did, as she believes she never would have found a moniker so fitting.