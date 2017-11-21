How an L.A. Mariachi Band Helped Make One of Blondie’s Biggest Hits

Blondie were a tried-and-true New York City band. They were formed in New York, lived in New York and made music about New York. Denizens of the city's fabled downtown punk and new wave scene throughout the 1970s, they ran with some of New York's finest artists — Warhol and the Velvet Underground and the Ramones — and were children of some of New York's finest clubs — CBGB and Max's Kansas City.

But in 1980, the West Coast called, and they relocated to Los Angeles for two months to record their fifth album, Autoamerican. They were stationed at the iconic United Western Recorders on Sunset Boulevard, the hit-making headquarters of L.A.-produced classics by Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles, the place where The Beach Boys made Pet Sounds and The Mamas and the Papas cut "California Dreamin'." In a memo he wrote for the band's fan club newsletter during their City of Angels stay, Blondie guitarist and co-founder Chris Stein suggested that the new album wouldn't just be recorded in L.A. but might somehow be of L.A., that the city's history as a capital of sunshine and noir, good vibrations and bad vibrations, myth and anti-myth, might just rub off on the band's sound. He wrote:

"Los Angeles, the city of lost angels, and angles. Dreamland. And, of course, Hollywood. L.A.'s not really a tough town. It has a strange feeling of fragility. Earthquakes on the brain may be part of the reason why the surface always seems about to crack with delicate tension. The fires burn the hills. The Strip still throbs dull reds and pinks, and the lights of the Valley still look beautiful in the hot, dusty nights. ... Every day we get up, stagger into the blinding sun, drive past a huge Moon-mobile from some ancient sci-fi movie that lies rotting by the side of the road and into L.A. proper. The Strip. The sessions get under way."

Among the songs produced during those early September sessions was "The Tide Is High," originally written by Jamaican legend John Holt and recorded by his rock-steady trio The Paragons in 1966. Blondie's version replicates the original's classic Caribbean reggae strut — a sound that had vibrantly left its mark on the sound of new wave and punk scenes in New York and London — but then throws in a Latin American curve ball. They nudge it closer to nearby Mexico and Cuba: The melody is played by trumpets and violins in the style of modern Mexican mariachi and the percussion section surrounds a steel drum with congas and timbales typically found on rumbas and mambos. It wasn't just the city's sunshine mythology and seismic doom that had made their way into the new album. It was the city's position as a key geographic and cultural hub within greater Latin America, the city's history as a mecca of Mexican music and as a laboratory for experiments in Afro-Cuban dance music in East Los Angeles pasta restaurants, downtown ballrooms, Sunset Strip supper clubs and Hollywood soundstages. The city had indeed rubbed off.

For the mariachi melodies of "The Tide Is High," Blondie hired a crew of the city's top session musicians that included Pete Candoli, Bill Peterson and Dalton Smith on trumpets, and Sidney Sharp, Joe Lyle and Tibor Zelig on violins. Among them, they had dates with Elvis Presley, Elmer Bernstein, Frank Zappa, The Emotions and Stan Kenton on their résumés, but because of the city where they worked — because they were of L.A. — they could lay down a mariachi horn swoon like they had just arrived in Guadalajara from the Mexican countryside. Mariachi music, long a musical symbol of Mexican national culture, has been part of the L.A. soundscape since at least the 1930s, when early mariachi recordings beamed over on local Spanish-language radio, immigrant audiences could hear mariachi in imported Mexican movies like Santa and Allá en el Rancho Grande, and the city's own network of working mariachi musicians began to take shape.

How to do the Mambo: Just relax, that’s all, according to Tony Vincent and Winifred Wakefield, 1956. Herald-Examiner Collection, Los Angeles Public Library

The first major mariachi band to take the music modern and commercial, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, played Los Angeles in 1940, and by the end of that decade L.A. had Jeanette's, a pioneering mariachi restaurant that showcased some of Mexico's biggest acts. Mariachis became as common a sight at birthday parties and tourist destinations like Olvera Street as they did on some of L.A.'s biggest stages: the Million Dollar Theater, the Hollywood Bowl and the Los Angeles Sports Arena. While L.A. has been home to multiple variations of mariachi style, it's where the idea of mariachi spectacle, a "show mariachi" or "restaurant mariachi," took off. Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano became the featured nightly attraction at La Fonda restaurant in 1967, and soon the idea of a mariachi-themed evening of drinks, dinner and dances was an L.A. staple. Universities, colleges and high schools across Los Angeles have had their own mariachi ensembles since the 1960s (most famously, Uclatlán of UCLA), the same period when the city's Roman Catholic churches began slipping mariachi into mass.

L.A. was also the first city where formally "Americanizing" mariachi seemed like a good idea. In 1960, the small Beverly Hills record label CG issued Mariachi Americana, a collection of "great mariachi favorites sung in English." Local radio personalities Rita and Antonio De Marco handled the English, and the esteemed Mariachi Chapala, who had already relocated to Los Angeles from Jalisco and become the house band at Club Granada downtown, handled the harps, horns, vihuela and guitarrón.

So the stage was well set for a non-Mexican Angeleno like Herb Alpert to launch A&M Records with his Tijuana Brass version of mariachi pop, which would become one of the best-selling and most ubiquitous sounds of the 1960s. Or for Sunset Strip psych-rockers Love in 1976 to slip mariachi horns onto "Alone Again Or" or for Jackson Browne to cut "Linda Paloma" with a traditional mariachi lineup of harp, violin, vihuela and guitarrón. The harp came courtesy of L.A. mariachi Arthur Gerst, who once played with Mariachi Sol de Mexico and also added mariachi touches to songs by Warren Zevon, Lowell George and Harry Nilsson. You can hear him on the latter two's recordings of "Cheek to Cheek," penned by George with Van Dyke Parks and Martin Kibbee, about a gringo in Mexico who "came all the way from Marina del Rey/on a plane yesterday/From the gray L.A. air," and falls in love with a Mexican woman on Rosarito Beach. Putting mariachi front and center in a new wave reggae cover as Blondie did might have seemed new, but by 1980 it was already an established L.A. tradition.