Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde Is Getting a 25th Anniversary Deluxe Re-Release

Classic hip-hop albums don't get much more classic than Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde, the 1992 debut album that introduced the world to L.A. rap group The Pharcyde. Released when the West Coast was still mainly known for the hard-hitting gangsta rap of Dr. Dre and N.W.A, Bizarre Ride helped put L.A. on the map for a jazzier, more light-hearted style, earning its creators comparisons to De La Soul and A Tribe Called Quest and eventually going on to sell over a million copies worldwide, buoyed by the hit "Passin' Me By."

In honor of Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde's 25th anniversary, Craft Recordings is reissuing this landmark album in a variety of formats, all remastered by Dave Cooley (J Dilla, Madlib). The original album will be available on 2xLP colored vinyl and cassette (for all you old-school heads); there will also be a deluxe LP version packaged with three 12-inch singles and a 2xCD version with an entire bonus disc of non-album tracks, remixes and rarities. L.A. Weekly's own Jeff Weiss wrote the liner notes — which is only fitting considering his Weekly column is named after the album.

To support the reissue, sample-based music resource site WhoSampled is launching an interactive Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde experience, including archival photos and press material and a chance to explore some of the samples that went into making the album's uniquely funky production.

All reissued versions of Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde will be available Nov. 17. The Pharcyde will support the release with several U.S. tour dates, including a stop in L.A. at the Novo on Dec. 14 with Del the Funky Homosapien and Hieroglyphics. Visit thepharcyde.com for more information.