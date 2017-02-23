Beyoncé Cancels Coachella Appearance

EXPAND Asterio Tecson/Wikimedia Commons

Citing doctor's orders, Beyoncé will not perform at this year's Coachella festival, the Associated Press reports. The singer, who is pregnant with twins, made the announcement via a joint statement from her Parkwood Entertainment company and festival producers Goldenvoice.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the statement read. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."

Speculation that Beyoncé might cancel her Coachella performances has run rampant since the pop superstar announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Feb. 1. There is no word yet on who the festival might book to replace her.