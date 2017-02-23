Beyoncé Cancels Coachella Appearance
|
Asterio Tecson/Wikimedia Commons
Citing doctor's orders, Beyoncé will not perform at this year's Coachella festival, the Associated Press reports. The singer, who is pregnant with twins, made the announcement via a joint statement from her Parkwood Entertainment company and festival producers Goldenvoice.
"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the statement read. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding."
Speculation that Beyoncé might cancel her Coachella performances has run rampant since the pop superstar announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Feb. 1. There is no word yet on who the festival might book to replace her.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Midnight Rider Band, Big Coyote, A Thousand Lights
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 7:00pm
-
Bonnie Raitt
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 7:30pm
-
Strange Faces, Bobbyrock
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 8:00pm
-
James Brown Tribute The King James Show
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 9:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!