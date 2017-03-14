8 St. Patrick's Day Parties That'll Rock

Flogging Molly Timothy Norris

Break out the kilts and clovers, it's that time of year again! As always, the bars and pubs will be pumping out green beer for the masses. But our list of Irish holiday happenings here — all on Friday, March 17 — offers much more, from rockin' revelry to spooky film screenings to scantily clad lasses. If you're Irish, or just Irish for a day, hit one these shindigs to get lucky, or at least get loaded.

Flogging Molly

Nobody provides a romping, stomping celebration of St. Patty’s Day like Flogging Molly, and this year the Celtic rock legends are going bigger than ever with major shenanigans and amusements at the Forum. A pre-party on the Forum's Terrace kicks things off at 3 p.m. with a Guinness garden, green beer and Irish-inspired cocktails, plus food booths with corned beef and cabbage sandwiches, Irish chicken and waffles, and Lucky Charms dessert bars. Games (giant Jenga and corn hole), plus a photo booth, DJs and more will be on hand. Then things move inside for openers Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Mariachi El Bronx, followed by Molly’s punky, melodic sing-alongs. Green attire encouraged. The pre-party is free with concert ticket. (Don't drink and drive! Take advantage of Uber's $10 discount on rides to the show with promo code “PADDYSFORUMEVENT.”)

The Forum, 3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. More info at floggingmolly.com.

Casey's St. Patrick's Day Street Festival

Promising “400 kegs of beer and 1,200 bottles of Jameson” plus Irish eats, Casey’s will offer one of the biggest shindigs in town with a roster of DJs all day including Short Shorts, Aaron Castle, Step Dad and Roller Radio. Bar opens at 6 a.m. — yes, 6 a.m.! — and fest starts at 11 a.m. Free before 3:30 p.m.

613 S. Grand Ave. (and surrounding streets; entrance at Wilshire Boulevard and Hope Street), downtown. More info.

Dancers at Jumbo's show their Irish pride. Michelle Morgan

Jumbo's Annual St. Paddy's Day Party

Local honky-tonkers The Groovy Rednecks take over the stage at legendary bikini bar Jumbo's Clown Room for the first time in years for this one. Expect the Rednecks' redhaired frontman Tex Troester (who used to work Jumbo’s door) to spew all the drunken debauchery the holiday calls for, as the bar’s famed dancers work their sexiest green getups. Bring the green for tips!

Jumbo's Clown Room, 5153 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts at 6 p.m. More info.

St. Paddy's Day Tiki Party

Green leis and tropical revelry will be in the mix at this blarney-and-booze-filled bash with a freaky tiki twist. Happy hour 4 to 8 p.m., drink specials all day and tacos outside.

Tonga Hut, 12808 Victory Blvd., North Hollywood. More info.

Gong Night — St. Patrick's Day Edition

HM157's St. Paddy’s–themed variety show competition should be a gas. Acts will be filmed and potentially have an opportunity to audition for ABC's new Gong Show. Comedic performers, one-of-a-kind talents and original acts will be featured. "A-list celebrity judges" to be announced. Performers interested in competing should email molly@mysticartpictures.net to get on the contestant list.

HM157, 3110 N. Broadway, Lincoln Heights. 8-11 p.m. More info.

Courtesy the Great Horror Movie Night

Great Horror Movie Night Presents: Leprechaun

This spooky film series is in full swing, and for St. Patrick's Day, the gathering at Griffith Park’s abandoned Old Zoo promises a ghoulish pot of gold. Live preshow entertainment includes interactive audience games and roaming monsters, leading up to a screening of the celluloid classic about the smart-ass killer imp. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Griffith Park Old Zoo, 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, Griffith Park. $17 advance, $25 at the door. More info at greathorrormovienight.com.

St. Patrick's Day at Pins and Needles

L.A. Country Standard hosts an Irish-themed affair at Echo Park's pinball machine–packed party space, with a live performance by The Bolos (featuring members of FIDLAR and Together Pangea), an art show and a Jameson’s whiskey tasting. Party starts at 7 p.m.

Pins and Needles, 1623 Allesandro St., Echo Park. More info.

St. Patrick's Day at the Farmers Market

Festive music and drink will be on tap all day at the Original Farmers Market at Third and Fairfax. Live music will include Celtic Camerata (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Glen the Bagpiper strolling the market until 4 p.m., Celtic duo Scarlet and Steve (5 to 7 p.m.). and then jiggy sounds from Stuart Marks and The Paddy O’Dors Band (7 p.m.). Balloon artists and crafts for kids will be there early, while green-hued drafts and drinks will be available throughout the day and night (they’re even setting up extra bars so everybody can fill up and get festive fast). Magee’s Kitchen will be serving its famed corned beef, cabbage and potatoes for $13.75 all day long.

Farmers Market, 6333 W. Third St., Fairfax. More info at farmersmarketla.com.