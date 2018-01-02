The Best L.A. Metal Shows to See in January

You spent the holidays sitting on your couch wolfing down Christmas cookies and eggnog. Now that the holidays are over, a sense of post-festive celebration malaise has kicked in. There's no better way to get off the couch, kick off your 2018 with a high-energy start, and sweat off the extra pounds than heading into the pit for the best metal shows coming to Los Angeles in January.

Show Your Scars Presents XFEST

Saturday, Jan. 6

Regent Theater

The third annual Show Your Scars festival once again pays tribute to extreme metal legends of yesteryear. This year is headlined by a rare – and reportedly final – Los Angeles appearance from NYC thrashers Nuclear Assault. The group didn't receive the commercial success in their '80s heyday that fellow acts like Megadeth and Anthrax went on to experience, but their 1986 debut, Game Over, and other rippers resulted in a cult following that remains dedicated to this day. Other performers include SoCal thrash veterans Hirax, Portland speed metallers Toxic Holocaust, and Expulsion, a newer grindcore project featuring members of Repulsion and Exhumed.

White Wizzard

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Whisky A Go Go

This Los Angeles metal act have weathered constant changeover in lineup since their 2007 formation. One thing that has remained constant, though, is band leader and bassist/guitarist Jon Leon's ability to deliver melodic metal headbangers overloaded with fast riffs and catchy choruses. White Wizzard's newest record, Infernal Overdrive, features Wyatt “Screaming Demon” Anderson returning to the band for the first time since 2011's Flying Tigers, his vocals providing a familiar underpinning to what promises to be another slab of hard-driving, fist-pumping metal anthems when it comes out on Jan. 12.