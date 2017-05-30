menu

20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Medical Emergency at Lightning in a Bottle

Bassnectar Is Ready to Drop Some Bass (and Some Silence) at Lightning in a Bottle


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Medical Emergency at Lightning in a Bottle

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 4:42 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
A scene from Lightning in a Bottle, an annual camping festival in BradleyEXPAND
A scene from Lightning in a Bottle, an annual camping festival in Bradley
Shane Lopes
A A

A Lightning in a Bottle attendee died early Sunday morning, according to multiple news reports. Baylee Gatlin, a 20-year-old woman from Ventura, was pronounced dead at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton, about 35 miles from the festival's location on Lake San Antonio in Bradley. She was evacuated from the festival after suffering an unspecified medical emergency. The cause of her death is not yet known.

Family members speaking to the San Luis Obispo Tribune  said that Gatlin, a visual artist and restaurant worker, had first attended Lightning in a Bottle in 2016 and found it to be a "life-changing experience." But they also criticized the festival for having inadequate on-site medical services. "They could have had sensible people working in what was supposed to be the triage or medical, and apparently they didn’t," Ari DeChellis, Gatlin's aunt, told the Tribune.

Lightning in a Bottle is a five-day camping festival featuring multiple live music and DJ stages, interactive art, classes and workshops. Attendance for this year's event was estimated to be about 25,000, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

An official map for the festival showed two first aid stations, as well as two "harm reduction" tents offering drug education and assistance to attendees "having a difficult experience, whether drug-related or not," as described on a harm reduction page on the festival's website. It is not yet clear whether illegal drugs played any role in Gatlin's death. Officially, Lightning in a Bottle is a drug-free event.

Festival organizers released a statement to media that read, "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the woman who passed away at Twin Cities Hospital after attending Lightning in a Bottle this weekend. We ask that the LiB community keep her and her family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >